Juno Awards ceremony closes out weekend celebrating Canadian music
The televised Juno Awards ceremony, hosted by Nelly Furtado, was the big finale for a weekend celebrating Canadian music of all genres in Halifax.
The televised Juno Awards ceremony, hosted by Nelly Furtado, was the big finale for a weekend celebrating Canadian music of all genres in Halifax.
The Prince and Princess of Wales have now shared a new statement to thank the public for the support and well wishes since she shared the news.
The 'Frida' star showed off the teen's photography skills by sharing a snapshot from their trip to the beach
Cara Delevingne just posed naked in the new Stella McCartney campaign alongside a pile of trash and a trio of grey Falabella bags
Following the royal mum-of-three’s announcement she is battling cancer, Prince Harry is said to be “devastated” at the news.
The former runway model divorced Brady in 2022, spurring speculation.
The estate refuses to pay Katherine Jackson's legal bills, as they say she's already been paid millions, and Bigi objects to covering her expenses
The Daily Beast/Getty Images/BBCA controversial British royal commentator is under fire for a “disgusting” tweet ahead of Kate Middleton’s Friday announcement that she has cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy.An hour before the Princess of Wales released the video announcement of her diagnosis, Omid Scobie posted a photo on X, formally known as Twitter, of his alarm clock being set to 6 p.m. GMT. Scobie told The Daily Beast that hearing “there would be an announcement of some kind from the Pala
Celine Dion addressed her Stiff Person Syndrome diagnosis on SPS Awareness Day with an emotional update for fans on her health and career, captioning a family photo.
Presley spoke to fans about her relationship with Elvis at an event on Saturday in Connecticut
The 'Masked Singer' host says her husband has done this one thing every week, without fail, for 10 years
Snopes looked for the facts about a young girl who had purportedly once been abandoned in a vacant house in the Russian city of Yaroslavl.
Heidi made sure to turn heads in her ‘model off-duty’ look yesterday. See Photos
"Mom and Dad are over the moon, I am thrilled to have my first grandchild," Couric wrote on Instagram as she shared the happy news of the baby's arrival
Eugenie wrote in an Instagram post that she is "cherishing family and loved ones" on her special day
Kylie Jenner shuts down Sprinter launch in skintight black latex dress with seriously plunging neckline, reminding us that the BDSM trend is here to stay
Canadian singer Paul Anka has five daughters — Alexandra, Amanda, Alicia, Anthea and Amelia — and one son, Ethan
Princess Charlene of Monaco looked unrecognisable when she debuted a new hairstyle inspired by the 1920s at the 2024 Rose Ball in Monaco
The “I’m Like a Bird” singer made a striking appearance at the Juno Awards on Sunday evening in Halifax.
The Marchioness of Cholmondeley's lawyers reached out to CBS to shut down "false" allegations.
The UFC star made his acting debut alongside Jake Gyllenhaal in Doug Liman's remake of the Patrick Swayze classic.