Jury finds defendant guilty of murder in father’s Crowley killing, rejects capital murder

Long stretches of silence came ahead of most of Carl Brewer’s answers from the witness stand. With each query, the defendant on trial for capital murder appeared as if he was mulling the question. When he finally responded, it was with calm, halting speech.

His sparring partner in cross-examination was Lloyd Whelchel, a 54-year-old former Division I college football player and longtime Tarrant County homicide prosecutor who six weeks ago handled a case in which a jury sent the defendant to death row.

Slender and with hair pulled into a ponytail, Brewer, 25, went back and forth with Whelchel over the proportions of the rooms in a diagram of his family’s house in Crowley and whether undisturbed items shown in photographs of the interior belied the defendant’s account that he and his adoptive father wrestled over a Glock.

Brewer and Whelchel discussed whether the latex gloves that Brewer burned on a stove and had worn as he stuffed his adoptive mother’s body into a sleeping bag cover and rolled his father’s body on dolly platforms to a shower suggested he did not want his fingerprints connected to the case and considered himself guilty of a crime.

Under direct examination from defense attorney Jack Strickland, Carl Brewer testified that Mary Brewer was accidentally shot as the defendant and Troy Brewer struggled inside the house over a handgun and that he shot and killed Troy because he feared his father may have been going to the master bedroom to retrieve another gun.

Carl was 17. Before the shooting, his mother had arrived home and found he had not gone to school. The house smelled of marijuana. Mary Brewer told Carl she intended to share the transgressions with his father.

When he returned home, Troy Brewer, an American Airlines pilot and retired U.S. Marine, pointed a gun at Carl and slammed the teenager to the floor, the defendant told the jury.

Carl pushed the gun away, the defendant testified, and Mary was shot.

“Who pulled the trigger? He or you?” Strickland asked.

“I honestly cannot say,” the defendant testified.

In an interview with detectives in the hours after his arrest, Carl said that his finger was on the gun’s trigger.

Whether Carl Brewer knew then whether there were other guns in the master bedroom is in dispute. The jury was permitted to consider whether Troy Brewer’s killing was justified by self-defense and found in its verdict that it was not.

The couple adopted Carl Brewer from a orphanage in Russia when he was 5. Two older brothers, who also were adopted, were no longer living at the family’s house at the time of the killings in November 2016.

Whelchel argued that physical evidence, including the angle of the gunshots and the gunpowder stippling on Mary Brewer’s hand, showed the couple was executed. Troy Brewer was on his knees begging for his life when he was fired upon, according to the prosecution’s theory. Mary was sitting on a couch. The rounds that killed them first struck their hands.

“Troy Brewer was a child abuser. He was a bully. He was a sadist,” Strickland said in his opening statement. Defense attorney Steve Gephardt also represents the defendant.

Troy Brewer held a knife to Carl’s tongue and separately to his throat and made his sons swim laps in a community swimming pool, the defendant testified. Troy Brewer was arrested for breaking the nose of one of Carl’s brothers. The assault charge was later dismissed.

On the fifth day of trial a jury in the 485th District Court on Monday found Carl Brewer guilty of murder in Troy Brewer’s death. Murder was a lesser included offense that Judge Steven Jumes permitted the panel to consider beyond the indicted charge of capital murder. The verdict means that the panel rejected the prosecutors’ allegation that the defendant intentionally or knowingly killed Mary Brewer at the same time that he killed his father.

“The sins of the father [do] not absolve his sins,” Anthony Salinas, who prosecuted the case with Whelchel, said of the defendant in his closing argument.

Troy and Mary Brewer each had arteries that were penetrated by a bullet, and they died within a few minutes of extensive blood loss, testified Dr. Mark Shelly, a forensic pathologist.

After smoking marijuana, Carl Brewer told a friend that he had killed Brewer’s parents, and the friend telephoned 911 to report Brewer’s statement, according to a recording of the call that prosecutors played for the jury. Smelling the odor of death at the front door of the house in the 800 block of Buffalo Court, police officers broke a glass back door, found the bodies and heard movement on the second floor. After an hourslong SWAT encounter in which officers launched gas canisters, Carl Brewer was arrested.

A magistrate found in April 2019 that the defendant was incompetent to stand trial, and he was taken to a state mental health facility for treatment. A psychologist in March 2020 concluded Brewer was competent to stand trial, a determination that was also made earlier this year.

The jury will begin to hear evidence in the trial’s punishment phase on Tuesday.

