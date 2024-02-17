Kansas’ Marian Washington a finalist for Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame

Former University of Kansas women’s basketball coach Marian Washington is one of 14 finalists for the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame’s 2024 class, the Hall announced Friday at NBA All-Star Weekend 2024. Washington is one of two women’s committee finalists with Seimone Augustus.

North American Committee finalists are: Chauncey Billups, Vince Carter, Michael Cooper, Walter Davis, Bo Ryan and Charles Smith.

Veterans committee finalists are: Dick Barnett and Harley Redin. Michele Timms is an international committee finalist. Doug Collins, Herb Simon and Jerry West are contributors committee finalists.

The finalists will be put forward to the Honors Committee to be considered for election as members of the Class of 2024. The new class will be announced April 6 in Phoenix at the NCAA men’s Final Four.

“Being named a finalist for the Class of 2024 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame is a testament to the highest echelons of achievement in the sport,” said Jerry Colangelo, Chairman of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

“It’s an honor that reflects not only individual greatness but also the long-lasting impact on the game itself. From the strategic brilliance of coaches to the unmatched abilities of players and the influential roles of a coach/broadcaster, an esteemed owner and a dynasty-building executive, each finalist embodies the pinnacle of basketball excellence. Their inclusion underscores the diverse contributions that have shaped and enriched the sport, making this recognition truly exceptional.”

The Class of 2024 will be enshrined Aug. 16-17 in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Washington led KU’s women’s basketball team for 31 seasons (1973-2004) and recorded a school-record 560 wins. She directed the Jayhawks to 11 NCAA tournament appearances, including two trips to the Sweet 16 (1996, ‘97).

Washington, who also served as Kansas’ director for women’s athletics from 1974-79, was named her conference’s coach of the year three times (Big Eight: 1992, ’96; Big 12: 1997).

The Westchester, Pennsylvania native became one of the first two African-American women to compete in basketball internationally at the 1971 World Championships and the first Black woman to coach a United States team in international play at the 1982 R. William Jones Cup. Washington, who was the first female president of the Black Coaches Association, was inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in 2004.

Washington received a lifetime achievement Award from the Black Coaches Association in 2003 and she was twice named the BCA Coach of the Year in 1992 and 1996. She was the first woman to serve as president of the BCA as well as the first individual to serve consecutive terms as president of the organization.

Washington played collegiately at West Chester State University, where she was a member of the first women’s national championship team. Her West Chester State team finished unbeaten and won the National Women’s Invitational Tournament in 1969, defeating Western Carolina for the title.