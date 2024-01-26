Kate Hudson to star in new Mindy Kaling Netflix series

Jon Kopaloff / Stringer - Getty Images

Kate Hudson is set to star in a new Netflix series from Mindy Kaling.

The actress will executive produce and lead the currently untitled comedy as a newly appointed basketball President, who has to prove her worth to the skeptical sports community (via Deadline).

"In the comedy, the only sister in a family of competitive brothers, Isla Gordon (Hudson) has been overlooked and under appreciated her whole life," reads the official synopsis of the series.

Jon Kopaloff / Stringer - Getty Images

"But when a scandal forces her brother to resign, Isla is unexpectedly appointed President of the Los Angeles Waves, one of the most storied professional basketball franchises, and her family business.

"Ambitious, Isla finally has a chance to prove to her skeptical brothers, the board, and the larger sports community that she was the right choice for the job, especially in the unpredictable, male-dominated world of sports."

Kaling will pen the script alongside fellow Mindy Project producers Ike Barinholtz and David Stassen, who also serves as showrunner. The trio will also executive produce the show.

LA Lakers' President and Governor Jeanie Buss is on board to executive produce, alongside Linda Rambis and Howard Klein.

Steve Granitz - Getty Images

The 10-episode series is produced by Kaling's production company Kaling International, who are partnering with Warner Bros.

The comedy marks a return to Netflix for Hudson, who starred in the anticipated Knives Out sequel, Glass Onion. The film's director Rian Johnson recently revealed that work on another sequel has now begun.

"It's coming along," he teased to The Wrap. "I obviously couldn't work during the strike, and now that it's over, I'm diving in full force. I've got the premise, I've got the setting, I've got what the movie is in my head. It's just a matter of writing the damn thing."

