All About Kate Middleton and Prince William's Astrological Compatibility, According to an Astrologer

The Prince and Princess of Wales "complement each other very well"

Chris Jackson/Getty Prince William and Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton and Prince William have come a long way since their college sweetheart days, but the trajectory of their love story continues to prove how astrologically compatible they are.



The Prince and Princess of Wales first met in 2001 at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland, where they started as friends. After dating on and off for about eight years, the couple announced their engagement in 2010 and officially tied the knot in 2011. Since then, they have welcomed three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

April 29 marks the royal couple’s 13th wedding anniversary, and after analyzing their birth charts, their compatibility is undeniable. Born on June 21, 1982, Prince William is a Cancer, while Princess Kate, born on Jan. 9, 1982, is a Capricorn. Despite being polar opposite signs, these two complement each other very well, particularly in matters concerning home, tradition, and family values.



Read on for a closer look at the royal couple’s astrological compatibility.

Kate Middleton and Prince William's compatibility based on planetary alignment

Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty Prince William exchanges rings with his bride Catherine Middleton in front of the Archbishop of Canterbury Rowan Williams inside Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011 in London, England.

The Prince and Princess of Wales share a connection that is stable and harmonious, combining the nurturing qualities of Cancer with Capricorn’s perseverance and structure. It’s a partnership built on friendship, mutual respect and unwavering support.



The couple formed a strong bond as friends during their college years, which is something Prince William believed contributed to the strength of their union.

"That was a good sort of foundation," he told Tom Bradby of ITV News during the royal couple’s engagement interview in 2010.



Kate Middleton and Prince William's romance and intimacy compatibility

Chris Jackson/Getty

Princess Kate’s moon in Cancer is conjunct with Prince William’s North Node of Destiny, which can signify a powerful bond rooted in emotional security. This alignment validates the fatedness of their union, suggesting that they were destined to share a profound emotional connection and support each other on their respective life paths.

The two have been catalysts for emotional growth in each other’s lives, which also contributes to the deepening of their romance, especially when considering their shared North Node and moon sign, Cancer.



Princess Kate’s sun and Venus also occupy Prince William’s first house, which is often a powerful indicator of physical attraction, as there can be a strong magnetic pull and admiration between both parties.

"Whenever Kate was in the room, Will was obviously paying attention to her," Laura Warshauer, a St. Andrews student who lived in the same dorm as the pair, told PEOPLE about the royal couple’s chemistry.

Kate Middleton and Prince William's intellectual rapport and communication compatibility

David Davies - PA Images/PA Images via Getty

A significant takeaway in the royal couple’s communication compatibility is an alignment between Princess Kate’s Venus, representing charm and attraction, and William’s Mercury, symbolizing communication and intellectual stimulation. This harmonious synergy suggests an intellectual connection and a shared appreciation for curious dialogue.

The prince’s Mercury is in Gemini, known for its quick-witted communication style, and complements his wife's intellectual Venus in Aquarius, which naturally values mental stimulation. This synergy suggests harmonious rapport and a lively exchange of ideas.



"When we'd be sitting at lunch in the dining hall, and the two of them would be talking, it was amazing to see how natural it was, how they had so much to say to each other,” Warshauer continued about the pair's chemistry.



Kate Middleton and Prince Williams’ career and financial compatibility

Karwai Tang/WireImage

The Prince and Princess of Wales share an interesting connection between Saturn and Neptune, which combines a sense of practicality and idealism in the couple’s approach to finances and career matters. In this particular case, Kate brings a sense of discipline and structure, while William’s Neptune adds a layer of compassion and generosity.



All in all, it’s an excellent synergy for building a solid foundation together while simultaneously giving back to their community and making a positive impact in the world. For instance, as part of the Royal Foundation of the Prince and Princess of Wales, the couple granted over $2 million in support of the U.K.’s frontline community and the nation’s mental health in 2020.

