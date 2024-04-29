Keep or kill? What you should know about this 'Creeping Charlie'

Purple ground ivy, also known as the "Creeping Charlie," is a constant debate in the gardening world.

At first look, it's invasive, it grows rapidly, and it can be next to impossible to control. But what may not be as commonly known, is it can also be a very good source of nectar.

Natalie Lemanski - Glechoma hederacea - Wikicommons

Ground ivy, also known as the 'Creeping Charlie.' | Natalie Lemanski via Wikimedia Commons

Therein lies the debate. Does the benefit to pollinators actually outweigh its invasive nature?

The Weather Network's Rachel Schoutsen chats with gardening experts as they weigh in on this interesting topic. Watch the video above to learn more about the complicated purple weed.

Thumbnail image courtesy: Leila Dasher via Wikimedia Commons