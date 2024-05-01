Keith Urban Reached Out To Former ‘Voice’ Coach Kelly Clarkson For The Sweetest Reason

Keith Urban is gearing up to help contestants as the Mega Mentor on The Voice season 25.

And he's also giving props to another former coach for something that's especially close to his heart.

The country music superstar took notice of former Voice coach Kelly Clarkson singing one of his hit tunes for her "Kellyoke" segment on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Ahead of appearing in the Knockout Rounds that started airing April 8, the country music superstar took notice of former Voice coach Kelly Clarkson singing one of his hit tunes for her "Kellyoke"segment on The Kelly Clarkson Show. When the daytime series posted her cover of his 2002 song "Somebody Like You" on X (formerly known as Twitter) on April 2, Keith couldn't help but be blown away by how great her rendition of the track was. This led him to reply with how impressed he was by the performance... along with voicing a question about whether Kelly takes requests for future song covers.



"Kelly!!!!!! Loooooove you singing this," he passionately wrote on X on April 3. "Hell, I love you singing anything … do you take requests?! @kellyclarkson."

When folks caught Keith's public thoughts about Kelly's rendition of his song, many began pleading for this to lead to an even bigger musical moment.

"I’m thinking a duo remake of this!?! Would be a good collab…don’t you think?" one person commented on X. "She does. Let’s get a legit Keith & Kelly duet!:)," another agreed. "@KeithUrban @kellyclarkson need a collaboration w the two of u. Plz!!! TY," a different follower implored.

While we'll just have to wait and see if this manifestation comes to life, fans may be interested to know this isn't the only time Kelly has performed one of Keith's songs on daytime television. During a March 2022 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the host covered his 2005 track "Tonight I Wanna Cry," proving her vocal and musical range is always something to watch.

We're keeping our fingers crossed for a Keith and Kelly collab one day!

