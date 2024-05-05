Kelly Osbourne Was 'Hungry for 9 Months' After Cutting Carbs While Pregnant Due to Gestational Diabetes (Exclusive)

Osbourne says she experienced gestational diabetes while she was pregnant with son Sidney, and she was “scared” of developing type 2 diabetes as a result

Araya Doheny/Getty Images for The Art of Elysium Kelly Osbourne in 2023

Kelly Osbourne is reflecting on her pregnancy with son Sidney.

The 39-year-old, who welcomed her first child with partner Sid Wilson in November 2022, spoke to PEOPLE about Osbourne Media House and The Osbournes Podcast, and revealed that she was very diligent about her health while prepping for motherhood.

“I didn't get to have the pregnancy where you eat whatever you want. It sucked. I was hungry for nine months,” she says.

Osbourne added that she developed gestational diabetes while she was pregnant, so she followed a “completely sugar-free diet and no carbohydrates” in order to prevent the gestational diabetes from becoming permanent post-pregnancy.

“It really scared me,” she says of the possible diagnosis. “ I didn't want to deal with any of that.”

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Kelly Osbourne is seen arriving to Drake's restaurant in August 2023

Osbourne also clarified that, unlike her mom Sharon, she has never taken Ozempic to lose weight.

“I don't know what Ozempic does to you other than what I saw it do to my mom,” she says. “I think that it is the miracle drug in the right hands… but for some reason, society is trying to paint it out to be a bad thing. And I don't understand why. If you need to lose some weight, who cares how you do it, as long as you're doing it in a healthy way.”

AFF-USA/Shutterstock; Frazer Harrison/Getty Kelly Osbourne (L), Sharon Osbourne

In addition to the no sugar and no carb diet she followed in order to prevent the onset of diabetes, Osbourne also mentioned that she “took peptides and so many vitamins" while she was on her weight loss journey.

Still, however, the TV personality says the experience wasn’t a particularly enjoyable one. “I was hungry all the time,” she says, “and that's how I lost the weight.”

In late April Osbourne brought Sidney to his dad's concert for the first time. "Being able to raise my son the way that I was raised is so important to me. I was raised on love, music and the road," she captioned a snap of the Slipknot stage on Instagram.

"Getting to give my baby the same gift means more to me than I can put into words," she continued. "Rock music is in his blood! I still can't believe he slept through most of it!!!"



