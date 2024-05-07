Kendall Jenner in Miami: Reality star checked out a new resto, then hit the race track

The last time we saw Kendall Jenner was back in the fall of 2023 when she was dating Bad Bunny. The then couple did local-y things like checking out Superblue in Allapattah and grabbing at bite at nearby Hometown Barbecue.

Now seemingly single, the “Keeping up with the Kardashians” was back in the 305 over the long F1 weekend to mix business with pleasure.

On Thursday night, Jenner attended the soft opening of SoFi seafoodery Catch. The upcoming hotspot will serve a cocktail the 28-year-old entrepreneur dreamed up called Kenny’s Espresso Martini. Instead of vodka, the caffeine laced concoction contains Jenner’s 818 reposado tequila.

Fellow guests included Derek and Hannah Jeter, action hero Anthony Mackie, Dolphins player Braxton Berrios and actress Claire Holt.

Jenner stuck around town long enough to hit up the F1 Sprint Race Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium up in Miami Gardens.

Jenner rocked two outfits, a cute checkered sundress, as well as a more casual ensemble of white jeans and button down shirt.

The supermodel went behind the scenes to visit the paddock as part of a gig with Tommy Hilfiger, who’s now into hopping into the world of motorsports. The designer, who recently sold his Palm Beach mansion for $28 million, has partnered up with all-female racing series F1 Academy to leave his fashionable mark on racing cars.

Soon enough, duty called. Jenner needed to jet out to one of the most important celeb events ever, the Met Gala, Monday night. We hear she reportedly got “cozy” with the gala’s co-chair, Bad Bunny, and hung out with her famous fam.