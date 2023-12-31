Kensington café spreading the love with 'queer levee'

Lindsay Connolly, left, Megan Beairsto, centre, and Edward Lambert are getting set to host a levee New Year's Day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Stacey Janzer/CBC - image credit)

Edward Lambert remembers attending a New Year's Day levee in Summerside, P.E.I., with a queer friend and being told their presence made the host uncomfortable.

"Somebody came up and said, 'Don't shoot the messenger but I think that you guys should leave. Like, the owner of the party is not OK with your friend.'"

The exchange stuck with Lambert, and that's one reason he's decided to host the first "queer levee" at C&B Corner Café in Kensington, which he owns with his wife, Megan Beairsto.

It's one of dozens of levees across the province that have become a tradition on P.E.I. They are held everywhere from the lieutenant-governor's mansion to UPEI, city council chambers, the Confederation Centre of the Arts and other public and private venues.

Lambert and Beairsto had planned to close for New Year's Day and attend the levees themselves. Then they decided to host one themselves from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The queer levy will feature fun, custom-made cocktails and mocktails.

The café has become a "safe space" for people to be themselves, Beairsto said.

"A large portion of our staff are actually members of the queer community as well, which is amazing because that's also not always a space that people feel comfortable working in. So, it's nice to know that the staff here are comfortable in their own skin and like to work here."

The café partnered with the Under the Spire Music Festival, which hosts its annual Pride Ceilidh in the summer.

Lindsay Connolly, executive director of Under the Spire, said it's nice to be involved with something outside the summer months.

"It's a great way to just give some … non-Charlottetown love to the queer community and a place to gather," she said.

"So, it's great to be part of creating more spaces like this that are opening, inclusive and accessible to folks all across our island."

The event, for those 19 and older, will feature live music, custom cocktails and mocktails as well as other drinks and snacks. All that's asked is that customers "leave their hate at the door," Lambert said.

The café will make a donation to Mothers Against Drunk Driving for every sober driver that attends, especially given some of the alcohol-related tragedies on P.E.I. in recent months.

"It might not even be much, but it's a step in the right direction, we think," she said.

"We like to see sober drivers. We like to see people coming in and having drinks and having fun like that, but also to make sure that there's a safe way for them home."