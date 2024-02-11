Kevin Bacon says a Footloose sequel would be "a disaster"

Kevin Mazur - Getty Images

Kevin Bacon doesn’t think a Footloose sequel is a good idea.



The actor, who played Ren McCormack in the film, has shut down any hopes for a sequel to the 1984 blockbuster during an episode of his podcast Six Degrees.

"Footloose 2 has been done," Bacon stated, in reference to the 2011 reboot which starred Kenny Wormald and Julianne Hough.

Highlighting that the 2011 film was a reboot and not a sequel, his co-host Stacy Huston suggested Bacon should reprise his role in an updated manner, "like you are now John Lithgow."

Kevin Mazur - Getty Images

Related: Emma Stone responds to Poor Things criticism

"Not you’re not banning dancing," she went on to clarify. "But you’re older, you’ve raised your own, maybe your kids are in high school, right? I feel like that’s the sequel. Like, it’s your son."

Bacon appeared unconvinced by the idea, responding: "Never say never… I think it would be a disaster,"

"It’s funny, because they made countless Friday the 13ths and I was in the very first Friday the 13th. Then they remade Footloose, then they remade Flatliners, and I decided that they’re just remaking all the movies I’m in that begin with 'F'. So, if I do another movie that begins with 'F', they’ll probably make it," he noted.

Despite suggesting a Footloose sequel, Huston stated she would "start a petition" if The Breakfast Club was ever considered for a reboot. "It shouldn’t be remade,” she said, “but I feel like those are the types of movies that are on the chopping block. Someone’s gonna try to remake it."

CBS Photo Archive - Getty Images

"It’s a funny thing with remakes because I kind of agree with you — there is something about 'Let’s just leave well enough alone,'" Bacon said.

True to his word, Bacon revealed that actually he turned down a part in the 2011 movie. "It was terrible, the part was, and I was like, 'Why would I be in this playing… It doesn’t make any sense. Like, it just doesn’t make any sense here. I’m not really understanding,'" he recalled. "So, anyway, I said no. They didn’t miss me."

Story continues

Despite turning down the role, Bacon did add that he thought the dancing in the movie was "incredible" and "in a lot of ways, a lot better than we did."

Bacon will star in the upcoming horror drama series The Bondsman. The release date is yet to be announced.

You Might Also Like