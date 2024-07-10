Kevin Costner's “Horizon” Sequel Backs Out of August Release Date After “Chapter 1”'s Low Box Office

'Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 2' will no longer hit theaters Aug. 16, as originally planned

Richard Foreman/ Warner Bros Kevin Costner in "Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1"

The ambitious release strategy for Kevin Costner's multi-part Horizon: An American Saga franchise is being reconfigured.

Chapter 1 of the epic Western, directed and co-written by star Costner, opened in theaters June 28 to a muted opening-weekend box office. On July 10, Costner’s company Territory Pictures and distributor New Line Cinema announced that Chapter 2 will no longer hit theaters on Aug. 16, as was originally intended.

A spokesperson for New Line said in a statement, as first reported by The Hollywood Reporter, that the decision will "give audiences a greater opportunity to discover the first installment of Horizon over the coming weeks" on streaming. Horizon's first installment will be available on demand July 16, and will later stream on Max.



“We thank our exhibition partners for their continued support as moviegoers across the U.S. discover the film in its theatrical run,” said the spokesperson.

A new release date for Chapter 2 has not been revealed yet.

Territory Pictures said in statement, “The audience response to Horizon, and enthusiasm for seeing our story continue in Horizon 2, has been incredibly gratifying."

Frazer Harrison/Getty Kevin Costner at the premiere of "Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1" on June 24, 2024 in Los Angeles

"Kevin made this film for people who love movies and who wanted to go on a journey. The support that we have received from film fans and the theater owners as they experience the first chapter of this saga only serves to reinforce our belief in them and the films that we have made, and we thank them for coming on board for the ride."

"We welcome the opportunity for that window to be expanded as we know it will only serve to enhance the experience of seeing Horizon 2.”

Costner, 69, has defended his decision to spend $38 million of his own fortune on making Horizon, and he is in the middle of working on the third entry of what he intends to be a four-part series. Chapter 1 debuted at the Cannes Film Festival in May.

The Oscar winner told Entertainment Weekly before Horizon's debut in theaters that he didn't think so much emphasis should be placed on a film's opening weekend performance at the box office.

"If we put so much pressure on that, we're bound to be disappointed," he said. "I'm really happy that Horizon looks like what it's supposed to look like, and that's the way it'll look the rest of its life. And that's really important to me in this process."

"Would I love that it would be highly, highly successful? Of course, I'd like that. My ego would like that; everyone would like that," continued Costner. "But I am happiest that the movie that you and I are talking about looks the way I want it to look."

Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1 is in theaters now.



