Kid Cudi announces engagement

The Day 'N' Nite rapper, real name Scott Mescudi, revealed on Instagram on Wednesday that he was now engaged to fashion designer Lola Abecassis Sartore. He shared pictures of himself and the menswear designer at the London premiere of his Sonic the Hedgehog spin-off series Knuckles. "My fiancé Lola and me at the Knuckles premiere. This amazing woman makes me so happy, she is everything to me and im so excited to share this news w u all (sic)... Life is wild, and right when I felt my future was uncertain, it became crystal clear with Lola. Happy Cud in full effect."