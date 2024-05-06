Kim Kardashian booed by crowd at Tom Brady roast

The reality star was greeted by an unimpressed audience when she took the stage at Netflix's Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady. After she was introduced by comedian Kevin Hart, the crowd initially seemed appreciative until Kim made a joke about the comedian's stature. At that point, the cheers quickly turned to boos, with Kevin doing his best to calm the audience as Kim waited for quiet. "Woah, woah, woah, woah," Kevin, 44, could be heard telling spectators. Eventually, Kim, 43, was able to get her roast of the American footballer underway.