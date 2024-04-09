King Charles Has Charming Reaction to Debut of Bank Notes Featuring His Face

The induction of the new money marks one of the last steps in the change of reign from Queen Elizabeth

YUI MOK/POOL/AFP via Getty King Charles, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey and Bank of England's Chief Cashier Sarah John at Buckingham Palace in London on April 9, 2024

King Charles is in circulation.

On Tuesday, the King, 75, welcomed the Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey and Chief Cashier Sarah John to Buckingham Palace to receive the first bank notes featuring his portrait. The sovereign, who has postponed public-facing duties while receiving cancer treatment, appeared in good spirits during the small audience, where he had a lighthearted reply to the £5, £10, £20 and £50 bills featuring his face.

"Very elegant," King Charles said of the design, which is an engraving inspired by a picture of him taken in 2013, the BBC reported.

According to the outlet, it’s tradition for the British sovereign to receive the first issues of a new tender. The new polymer banknotes will enter circulation on June 5 and the existing bills featuring the late Queen Elizabeth will remain in use. The Bank of England said that the new banknotes will only be printed to replace bills that have become worn or meet necessary increase.

Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty King Charles, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey and Bank of England's Chief Cashier Sarah John at Buckingham Palace in London on April 9, 2024.

Related: King Charles and Queen Camilla Mark 19th Wedding Anniversary — How Their Lives Have Changed Since Coronation

"Our approach is in line with guidance from the Royal Household, to minimize the environmental and financial impact of this change," the national bank explained in a statement — no surprise given King Charles’ lifelong interest in sustainability and conservation.

The Bank of England Governor also told the King that the new money marked the hub’s first time swapping sovereigns on the currency, as Queen Elizabeth was the first sovereign to have her image on all Bank of England bills, the BBC said. Unlike the money famously affiliated with his late mother throughout her record 70-year reign, however, King Charles is not wearing a crown in the currency.

Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty The new bank notes featuring King Charles' portrait, set to enter circulate on June 5, as presented to the King at Buckingham Palace on April 9, 2024.

Related: King Charles Smiles at Well-Wishers Outside Sandringham Church One Week After Surprise Easter Outing

Story continues

The outlet added that the induction of the new money marks "one of the last major steps of the transition" to King Charles’ reign following his accession in September 2022 upon his mother’s death. His likeness is already featured across coins and stamps in the U.K., and where he is depicted without a crown in a portrait facing to the left. That shot is an adapted version of the portrait created by Martin Jennings for The Royal Mint.

Kings "have not always worn a crown, so quite rightly, the King has decided that's the image he wants, and we are very happy to show that image as he chose," David Gold, director of external affairs and policy at the Royal Mail, said of what King Charles chose.

Getty A shot of the King Charles stamps in London on April 12, 2023.

The sovereign’s latest audience at Buckingham Palace came a week after his surprise Easter Sunday walkabout with Queen Camilla. In an unexpected move, the royal couple shook hands and exchanged holiday wishes with a small crowd following a service at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on March 31.

The public interaction was unexpected, as the royal couple sat apart from the rest of the congregation (including several members of the royal family) in line with medical advice to minimize the risk of infection amid the King’s treatment.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty King Charles and Queen Camilla attend the Easter Sunday Mattins Service at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on March 31, 2024.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

The sovereign briefly spoke about his health during the mini walkabout, as seen in video shared to X by Rebecca English of the Daily Mail.

"Get well soon, Your Majesty," one woman said outside the chapel, prompting the King to reply, "I'm doing my best!"



Hollie Adams - WPA Pool/Getty Images King Charles and Queen Camilla greet people after attending the Easter Matins Service at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, on March 31, 2024.

A royal source tells PEOPLE that the sovereign is "progressing well" in his treatment and there is an "amplified confidence" amid the sophisticated treatment receiving.

"He is positive, the doctors are optimistic," the source says.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.