King Charles Delivers Easter Message in First Public Address Since Kate Middleton's News

King Charles III told the nation in a pre-recorded message released on Maundy Thursday, ahead of Easter Sunday, that we “need and benefit greatly from those who extend the hand of friendship to us, especially in a time of need.”

Audio of His Majesty’s message was broadcast at Worcester Cathedral on Thursday, where his wife Queen Camilla was presiding in his stead over the annual Royal Maundy service, during which the sovereign or their deputy hands out money to local people honored for their community contributions.

The King, who announced in February he had been diagnosed with cancer and has stepped back from public-facing duties while he’s undergoing treatment, said in his message that it was “a great sadness that I cannot be with you all today.” He read a passage from the Bible about Jesus washing the feet of his disciples and said “in doing so, he deliberately gave to them and to us all an example of how we should serve and care for each other.”

“In this country, we are blessed by all the different services that exist for our welfare, but over and above these organizations and their selfless staff, we need and benefit greatly from those who extend the hand of friendship to us, especially in a time of need,” the King said.

The King expressed that the 150 Maundy money recipients are “wonderful examples of such kindness, of going way beyond the call of duty and of giving so much of their lives to the service of others in their communities.”

King Charles added that Thursday’s act of worship reminded him of his pledge at the start of his coronation service “to follow Christ’s example—not to be served but to serve. That I have always tried to do and continue to do with my whole heart.”

“It is my special prayer today that our Lord’s example of serving one another might continue to inspire us and to strengthen all our communities. May God bless you all this Easter,” he concluded.

The hopeful holiday message comes at a difficult time for the royal family, as His Majesty and his daughter-in-law, Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, are undergoing cancer treatment. The King announced his diagnosis in February and has withdrawn from public-facing duties, including Thursday’s service, while he receives treatment. However, Buckingham Palace has announced he’s expected to attend the traditional royals’ Easter church service at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on Sunday.

