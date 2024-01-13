King Charles learned of Queen's death after picking mushrooms, book reveals

King Charles III had taken a break from his mother's bedside when the call came (PA)

King Charles learned about the Queen’s death when leaving her side at Balmoral to go and pick mushrooms, a new book has revealed.

The biography states that he was first referred to as “Your Majesty” by a private aide after taking the call while driving back to the Royal residence in Scotland.

Charles had left his mother’s side to make the excursion to “clear his head” for a short time on September 8, 2022, according to a note written by Sir Edward Young.

The aide’s note was published in the Daily Mail and used by royal author Robert Hardman in his new book Charles III: New King. New Court. The Inside Story.

King Charles III arrives at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle at the Committal Service of Queen Elizabeth II following her state funeral at Westminster Abbey (PA)

Sir Edward added that the Queen’s death was “very peaceful”, who said that she “wouldn’t have been aware of anything”. He added that both Charles and Camilla had spent time with Elizabeth II before she died - after which her son instantly became king.

In the Queen’s final hours she was tended to at her bedside by Princess Anne, her dresser Angela Kelly, and Rev Kenneth MacKenzie - a local minister.

Upon hearing the news, Charles told his sons to travel up to Balmoral as quickly as possible to say their goodbyes. The order in which they were told was procedural and carried the project name London Bridge.

Queen Elizabeth II was said to have had episodic mobility problems in the months preceding her death but the book states Charles was caught out by her deterioration. He was said to have been brushing up on the London Bridge procedure as he travelled to Scotland.

The late Queen and Prince Philip with their son, Charles (PA)

A London Bridge rule was that Charles could not tell anybody he had become King before his son - which meant that when he called Prince William he had to say an awkward “it’s me” before being transferred.

Charles was, however, unable to contact his younger son Harry as he was in the air and learnt of the death from a television alert. Mr Hardman noted that William did not reply to texts from Harry asking how he would be travelling to Balmoral.

Charles III: New King. New Court. The Inside Story is set to be released on January 18.