King Willem-Alexander Recalls Meet-Cute with Wife Queen Maxima in Seville During Spain State Banquet

King Felipe of Spain also referred to the story when he asked guests to raise a glass at the glamorous gala

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima at Palace Huis ten Bosch on December 22, 2023 in The Hague, Netherlands.

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands had an extra special reason to celebrate Spain's state visit: it was the country where they first met!

The King of the Netherlands, 56, recalled the meet-cute with his future wife in his remarks during the diplomatic dinner at the Royal Palace in Amsterdam on April 17. The glam banquet was held on the first night of King Felipe and Queen Letizia’s two-day stay in the Netherlands.

"Spain has a special place in our hearts. First of all, because it was in your country that our life together began. We were at the Feria de Abril in Seville 25 years ago. The sparks began to fly. The rest is history," King Willem-Alexander said, prompting a big smile from Queen Maxima, 52, as well as laughs from King Felipe, 56, and Queen Letizia, 51.

The Dutch royal met the Argentinian-born Maxima Zorreguieta at the spring fair in April 1999, where the future monarch introduced himself simply as "Alexander." Maxima, who then working in banking in New York, reportedly didn’t believe him when he later revealed his royal identity.

Patrick van Katwijk/Getty From left: Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, King Felipe of Spain, King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands and Queen Letizia of Spain attend a state banquet on April 17, 2024

Related: Princess Catharina-Amalia of the Netherlands Sparkles in Repeat Tiara at Her First State Banquet

The two began dating, announced their engagement in March 2001 and tied the knot in Amsterdam in February 2002.

The couple went on to welcome three daughters — Princess Catharina-Amalia, 20, Princess Alexia, 18, and Princess Ariane, 17. Willem-Alexander acceded as King when his mother, the former queen Princess Beatrix, abdicated in 2013.

MARCEL ANTONISSE/ANP/AFP via Getty Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander on their February 2, 2002 wedding day.

Related: Future Queen of the Netherlands Princess Catharina-Amalia Is Set for a Major Royal First

Continuing his address at the state banquet, delivered in English, King Willem-Alexander mentioned how visits to Spain always felt "warm" for him and his wife, as well as their eldest daughter.

Story continues

The monarch thanked King Felipe and Queen Letizia for their part in making it possible for Princess Amalia to safely study abroad in the country recently after security threats prevented her from continuing to live in student housing in Amsterdam.



"Last year, circumstances required her to live in Madrid. From there, she was able to continue her studies at the University of Amsterdam. This was made possible by the kind efforts of many of your compatriots and yourselves," the Dutch sovereign said. "A touching demonstration of friendship at a difficult time. I'd like to express my heartfelt thanks to you and to everyone else who helped arrange this."

Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Princess Catharina-Amalia of the Netherlands attends her first state banquet on April 17, 2024.

Princess Amalia joined her parents at the diplomatic dinner, which marked her first appearance at a state banquet. She shimmered in the Ruby Peacock Tiara — which might be her royal go-to, as she’s worn it twice before, both times to royal weddings. (But it wasn't the Princess of Orange's first public tiara wear — that came at Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway's 18th birthday gala in 2022, when she made her royal headpiece debut in the same tiara her mother wore at her wedding.)



Following King Willem-Alexander's address, King Felipe stood to give his speech, also in English, where he spoke about the special relationship between Spain and the Netherlands, including a shout-out to Princess Amalia and his 18-year-old daughter, heir to the Spanish throne Princess Leonor.

"We hope these days may contribute to reinforce even more deep bonds between two societies that look together towards a prosperous future. So do our parliamentary monarchies as we go together towards that future, hand-in-hand with two women of their generation, Princess Amalia and Princess Leonor," King Felipe said. "Deeply committed to their nation, and their people."

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!



King Felipe then invited guests to raise a glass and recapped how King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima met in Seville "25 years ago, around this particular time of year" at the "famous Feria de Abril," which brought wide smiles to their faces.

"We therefore toast to that personal and emotional connection to our country so it will always remain and flourish, as it has since then," the King of Spain concluded.

Patrick van Katwijk/Getty King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands (center) gives a speech at the state banquet on April 17, 2024

King Felipe and Queen Letizia's visit officially started earlier on April 17 with an official welcome at Dam Square in Amsterdam.



King Felipe and King Willem-Alexander went on an engagement together, learning how the Cruyff Foundation was creating safe spaces for children to play sports like basketball, kickboxing and soccer.



Carlos Alvarez/Getty (Left to right) Queen Letizia of Spain and King Felipe of Spain stand alongside King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands during the welcome ceremony of the Spanish state visit on April 17, 2024, in Amsterdam.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.