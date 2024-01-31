Kings vs. Heat: Duncan Robinson, Sasha Vezenkov injury updates; news and scouting reports

The Kings will put their winning streak on the line against a team with a long losing streak when they visit the Miami Heat on Wednesday at Kaseya Center.

The Kings have won four in a row as they prepare to make the fourth stop on a season-long seven-game road trip. The Heat has lost seven in a row after going eight games over .500 in mid-January, the team’s longest losing streak since 2008 and the longest of coach Erik Spoelstra’s career.

The Kings (27-18) are listing rookie forward Sasha Vezenkov as questionable due to a right ankle sprain. Vezenkov has missed the past three games after injuring the ankle in a win over the Atlanta Hawks on Jan. 22.

The Heat (24-23) has ruled Duncan Robinson out for Thursday’s game after the 29-year-old forward entered concussion protocol Tuesday. According to the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, Robinson left Monday’s game against the Phoenix Suns due to what was first described as illness, but apparently the concussion symptoms stem from a hard fall in Saturday’s game against the New York Knicks.

Robinson is averaging 13.2 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists. He is shooting 45.2% from the field and 40.4% from 3-point range on 6.8 attempts per game.

The Kings have not fared well against the Heat over the years. They are 24-45 in the all-time series and 5-30 in Miami. The Kings haven’t won in Miami since Oct. 29, 2018, when Willie Cauley-Stein recorded a double-double with 26 points and 13 rebounds, Buddy Hield scored 23 points, De’Aaron Fox scored 20 and Nemanja Bjelica added 19.

This is the first of two meetings between the Kings and Heat. They will play again Feb. 26 in Sacramento.

Scouting Sacramento

The Kings are fifth in the Western Conference, three games behind the Los Angeles Clippers for the No. 4 seed and five games behind the conference-leading Minnesota Timberwolves.

Fox is averaging a career-high 27.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.6 steals. He is shooting 47.1% from the field and a career-best 38.6% from 3-point range.

Story continues

Domantas Sabonis averages 19.9 points, a league-high 13.0 rebounds and 7.9 assists. Sabonis and two-time MVP Nikola Jokic are tied for the league lead in double-doubles with 41. Sabonis has recorded 28 consecutive double-doubles, three shy of Oscar Robertson’s franchise record of 31.

Keegan Murray (15.7 ppg), Malik Monk (14.4 ppg), Harrison Barnes (11.9 ppg) and Kevin Huerter (10.8 ppg) are also scoring in double figures. Murray on Tuesday was selected to appear in the Rising Stars tournament at All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis.

Scouting Miami

Miami has fallen to seventh in the Eastern Conference, 2 ½ games behind the Indiana Pacers for the final automatic playoff berth.

Tyler Herro leads the team in scoring. He is averaging 21.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists. He is shooting 40.3% from 3-point range on 8.4 attempts per game.

Jimmy Butler averages 21.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists. Bam Adebayo is averaging 20.7 points, 10.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.1 blocks. Jaime Jaquez Jr. (13.5 ppg), Robinson (13.2 ppg), Terry Rozier (11.8 ppg) and Cody Martin (10.5 ppg) are also scoring in double figures. Rozier has appeared in four games since being acquired in a trade with the Charlotte Hornets, shooting 38.3% from the field and 35.3% from beyond the arc

xxxx

Kings at Heat

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: Kaseya Center

TV: NBC Sports California

Radio: Sactown Sports 1140

Odds: Kings -1.5

Over/under: 230.5

Injury report

Kings: QUESTIONABLE — Sasha Vezenkov (ankle). OUT — Jordan Ford (G League); Jalen Slawson (G League).

Heat: QUESTIONABLE — Cole Swider (G League). OUT — R.J. Hampton (G League); Duncan Robinson (concussion protocol); Orlando Robinson (G League); Dru Smith (knee).