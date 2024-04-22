‘Knuckles’ Star Idris Elba On Keanu Reeves Joining ‘Sonic The Hedgehog’ Universe As Shadow

Idris Elba is reacting to news that Keanu Reeves is joining the Sonic the Hedgehog universe as the voice of Shadow for the third installment of the film saga.

Elba voices Knuckles the Echidna and, during the red carpet premiere of the upcoming Paramount+ series Knuckles, shared his thoughts on Reeves.

“I’m a big fan of his,” Elba said in an interview with IGN. “I’ve heard that he’s a fan of mine, and we are destined to make something together. So, here we go.”

Elba and Reeves had shared credits voicing characters in Cyberpunk 2077 which would make Sonic the Hedgehog 3 a reunion for the actors.

Shadow made a non-speaking appearance during a mid-credits scene in 2022’s Sonic the Hedgehog 2. The character is an anthropomorphic red-striped black hedgehog created by the government and set to resemble Sonic’s abilities.

Elba reprises his voice role of Knuckles in the Paramount+ series, which will premiere on April 26. The live-action series is a sequel to Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and a prequel to the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog 3.

Knuckles follows the titled character on a journey of self-discovery as he agrees to train Wade, played by Adam Pally, as his protégé and teach him the ways of the Echidna warrior. The cast includes Stockard Channing, Edi Patterson, Scott Mescudi, Ellie Taylor, Julian Barratt, Rory McCann, Cary Elwes, Christopher Lloyd, Paul Scheer, and Rob Huebel.

Special guest star Ben Schwartz will reprise his role as Sonic, and Tika Sumpter will reprise her role as Maddie. Colleen O’Shaughnessey also returns as a special guest star in her role as Tails.

