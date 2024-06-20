Kourtney Kardashian Didn't Initially Want Kris Jenner at Son Rocky’s Birth — but Travis Barker Changed Her Mind

The Lemme co-founder welcomed baby Rocky Thirteen last November

Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker, and Kris Jenner arrive at The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion"

Kourtney Kardashian Barker admitted she didn't initially want her mom to be present for the birth of her son Rocky Thirteen.

On this week's episode of The Kardashians, the Lemme co-founder, 45, revealed that her mom Kris Jenner wasn't originally invited to the birth of Kardashian Barker's youngest son. As the mom of four, her husband Travis Barker and her mom prepare for the birth of Rocky, now 7 months, in the hospital room, the producers then cut to a confessional with the Poosh founder.

"My mom is here, and this was not the plan," she tells the cameras. "But my security comes into the room and says, ‘Your mom's pulling up any second’ and I was like, ‘My mom? she's not invited’ and then I call her and she's on her way. She's in the car and she says, ‘Oh, I'm just in the area. So, I'm gonna come by’ and she was not in the area. She came all the way from Hidden Hills."

She explains that in her state of shock, it was her musician husband who convinced her to let her mother come. "I told Travis like, ‘Oh my God, my mom's coming,' " she says, "And then Travis was like, ‘If my mom was alive, she would be here. Let your mom come.’"

In another confessional after the birth, Kardashian Barker admits that having her mom present made the experience "really special."

"I’m so happy that my mom was here. It turned out to be really special," she explains. "She's very, like, comforting and I think it was a special time for me, her and Travis, that we could all share that experience together."

Barker also found the night extra special, calling it, "One of the best days of my life."

"I was thinking about it earlier," he says to his wife over FaceTime during a confessional, "I was thinking that it was, like, too good to be true. One of the best days of my life. Me and my wife’s life."

After the couple hangs up, Kardashian Barker says, "I have the most supportive and amazing husband I could ever dream of, and I'm so happy in my blissful baby bubble, and the love with Rocky."



New episodes of The Kardashians drop every Thursday at 12 a.m. ET on Hulu.

Read the original article on People.