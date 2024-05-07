Kris Jenner Goes Monochrome in Dramatic White Oscar de la Renta Gown With Pops of Statement Gems for Met Gala 2024 Red Carpet

Kris Jenner made a grand entrance to the 2024 Met Gala on Monday night in New York City. The businesswoman and mogul joined a bevy of A-list names attending the annual event.

For her ensemble, Jenner fashioned a dramatic look courtesy of Oscar de la Renta. The gown of Jenner’s ensemble was paired with a sweeping satin coat, featuring a long train and large floral appliqués around the collar — a nod to the evening’s theme. Jenner’s monochrome look also featured billowing sleeves to the coat, along with coordinated white opera gloves.

More from WWD

Kris Jenner at the 2024 Met Gala on May 6.

Jenner gave her all-white ensemble a pop of color, wearing two emerald green rings and coordinating earrings. This isn’t the first time Jenner fashioned a look by the noted fashion house.

Jenner previously wore an Oscar de la Renta ensemble the last time she walked the Met Gala’s iconic red carpet. In 2022, “The Kardashians” star fashioned a yellow, one-shoulder silk gown for the event. The theme was “In America: An Anthology of Fashion.” Her 2022 ensemble included an accessory she wore Monday night: white gloves.

Kris Jenner at the 2024 Met Gala on May 6.

Jenner took inspiration from the late Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis for her 2022 Met Gala look. She fashioned her hair in a similar style to the late first lady’s — flipped out on the ends with side-swept bangs. Jenner did not attend the Met Gala in 2023.

Sabrina Carpenter

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes

Pamela Anderson in Oscar de la Renta

View Gallery

Kris Jenner at the 2024 Met Gala on May 6.

The Met Gala raises funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City and celebrates the Costume Institute’s annual exhibits. This year’s theme, “The Garden of Time,” nods to the “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” exhibit, which will open to the public on Friday. The 2024 event is notably cochaired by Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth and Vogue editor in chief Anna Wintour.

met gala red carpet 2024, celebrity style

Launch Gallery: Met Gala 2024 Red Carpet Arrivals Photos, Live Updates

Best of WWD