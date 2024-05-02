Kristen Stewart Will Play a Pale-Faced Bloodsucker Once Again— And No, It's Not for a “Twilight” Sequel

Kristen Stewart is about to once again transform into a pale-faced bloodsucker—and no, it's not for a Twilight sequel.

Stewart joins Oscar Isaac as the leading stars of Flesh of the Gods, a new vampire thriller attached to Panos Cosmatos, who previously directed 2018 horror action film Mandy.

Per Variety, producer Adam McKay explained the premise of the movie in a statement: “This director, this writer, these incredible actors, vampires, choice ’80s punk, style and attitude for miles… that’s the film we’re bringing you today. We think it’s wildly commercial and wildly artful. Our ambitions are to make a movie that ripples through popular culture, fashion, music and film. Can you tell how excited I am?”

Ahead, we break down everything we know so far about the film.

What is Flesh of the Gods about?

Screenwriter Andrew Kevin Walker (Se7en) developed the script, basing it off of a story by both him and Cosmatos. The movie will explore a vampire couple living in Los Angeles during the ‘80s.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, “the story follows a married couple, Raoul (Isaac) and Alex (Stewart), who descend each evening from their luxury skyscraper condo and head into an electric nighttime realm of 80’s LA. When they cross paths with the mysterious and enigmatic woman and her hard-partying cabal, Raoul and Alex are seduced into a glamorous, surrealistic world of hedonism, thrills, and violence.”

“Like Los Angeles itself Flesh of the Gods inhabits the liminal realm between fantasy and nightmare,” Cosmatos said in a statement. “Both propulsive and hypnotic, Flesh will take you on a hot rod joy ride deep into the glittering heart of hell.”

Who is cast in Flesh of the Gods?

Currently, the only casting news involves Stewart and Isaac, who will play married vampire couple Alex and Raoul, respectively.



When will the movie be released?

While we don't yet know the theatrical release date of Flesh of the Gods, producers have told outlets that they hope to begin shooting later this year.

