Kyle Dean Massey and Husband Taylor Frey Welcome Baby No. 2, Daughter Gigi: 'Family of Four'

The couple is also parents to daughter Rafa, whom they welcomed in 2021

Jon Kopaloff/Getty, Taylor Frey/Instagram Kyle Dean Massey and Taylor Frey (left) and their baby daughter Gigi (right)

Kyle Dean Massey and Taylor Frey are parents again!

The couple has welcomed their second baby together, daughter Gigi, sharing the exciting news on Instagram on Sunday, May 5. In a Reel, Frey, 38, and Massey, 42, show heartwarming scenes from the hospital as they meet their baby girl.

"A family of four. We welcomed our second daughter yesterday afternoon. God, our surrogate, our donor and modern medicine has blessed us so and completed our hearts," they wrote in their caption. "We are in heaven with the arrival of the princess, Gigi. It all went so incredibly smooth and surrogate and baby are in perfect health."

"I do truly love this life. Her Majesty Rafa has also approved with great joy of her arrival," they shared of their older daughter Rafa, whom they welcomed in 2021. "Thank you @drguyringler and again, to our incredible surrogate who made this so joyful. And Tom Gleeson at Baby Legal for the perfectly executed legal work."

In November, the couple shared exclusively with PEOPLE that they were expecting their second baby together. In addition to their acting careers, Frey and Massey run Elevate, a surrogacy and egg retrieval agency.

"It takes an enormous amount of advanced planning," Frey told PEOPLE of becoming a father through surrogacy. "Each step is intentional and deliberate and I've been so patient to go again because our priority has been to match our clients with surrogates before ourselves."

"I was constantly asking Kyle — who works more on the surrogacy side of our business — 'is there anyone for us?'"

They also shared that they were so excited for their daughter Rafa, whom the couple calls a "magical little girl," to become a big sister.

"To put it simply, it's been a dream-filled," Frey said of becoming a father to Rafa. "I underestimated how wonderful fatherhood could be. She is the most magical little girl. I've always known since I was very young that I wanted to become a father, but I didn't realize that every single day she would make my day."

"It has far exceeded my expectations," Massey added. "Parenthood is the best. I do feel like I 'get it' now. Rafa has enriched and brought so much joy to our lives. She charms me every day and I cannot imagine my life without her."

