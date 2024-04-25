Kym Johnson Celebrates 'Most Magical Day Ever' as Her Twins Hudson and Haven Turn 6

The 'Dancing with the Stars' alum shares her kids with husband Robert Herjavec

Kym Johnson-Herjavec/Instagram Kym Johnson (center left) and Robert Herjavec with their children Haven (left) and Hudson; Haven and Hudson with a Disney employee

Kym Johnson-Herjavec's twins are celebrating another year around the sun!

On Wednesday, April 24, the Dancing with the Stars alum, 47, shared a Reel on her Instagram celebrating her twins Hudson and Haven's sixth birthday. The video included photos of the family visiting Disneyland in honor of the special day, with Haven wearing a princess dress and Hudson donning a Disneyland sweatshirt.

Johnson-Herjavec's husband Robert Herjavec, 61, can be seen in a matching Disneyland sweatshirt, holding hands with Hudson as they jump around the park.

"6 years ago my dreams came true with @robertherjavec Happy birthday my babies 💕 couldn’t think of a better place to celebrate you turning 6 🎉🎂 Thank you @disneyland for the most magical day ever 💕," the mom of two wrote in her caption.

Johnson-Herjavec, who married Herjavec in 2016, told PEOPLE in March that nothing makes her happier than her family of four.

"We had our twins later in life. I got married later in life," the mom of two said, who welcomed her twins at 41. "And it just made me realize you really do have to trust the timing of your life. I was thinking, 'Gosh, am I ever going to find the one?' And I'm glad I just didn't settle just for the sake of it."

"But it's truly a miracle. And to have met Robert, who is incredible, so supportive and my best friend, and then to have these miracle children was just absolutely amazing. So I couldn't be happier. I have to pinch myself. It's truly magical," she continued.

Johnson-Herjavec is particularly proud of the way she co-parents with Herjavec, although she admitted that they do "most things together."

"We try and now do Daddy days and Mommy days, so we're not always just having the two of them do exactly the same thing," Johnson added. "So Robert will take Haven out like a daddy/daughter day or take Hudson out, and me as well."

"But he's amazing. We're splitting our time between Australia and Canada at the moment, and they're in school here, and Robert takes the bus up to the school, which is...I don't think he's ever taken a bus before," she noted.

