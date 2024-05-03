Labour extend control in Ipswich

Labour has increased its control of Ipswich Borough Council.

One third of the seats were up for election on Thursday.

Labour has taken five seats from the Conservatives.

The party say it now has more councillors at the Town Hall than it has had for 20 years.

Labour leader of Ipswich Borough Council Neil Macdonald said people have lost faith in the Conservatives [Andrew Sinclair/BBC]

Neil Macdonald, Labour leader of the council, said: "There was certainly a national issue at play where people have lost faith in the Tory party and that helped us immensely... the cost of living came up a lot on the doorstep as people are still feeling the squeeze.

"We also had a great pitch to the people of Ipswich around the things that they value like parks and cleanliness."

Analysis

By Andrew Sinclair, BBC East of England political editor

Labour stay in control of Ipswich Borough Council after making five gains at the expense of the Conservatives.

The party now has the largest number of councillors on the authority in more than 20 years.

Labour won the Gainsborough ward, Holywells, Sprites, Stoke Park and Whitton.

The Conservatives admitted that it had been a tough night saying that many of their supporters had stayed at home, which they hope will not happen in the general election, which is due by the end of January at the latest.

'Not losing ground'

The leader of the Tory group, Ian Fisher, who held his seat, said: "It was a pretty tough night for us, but it was what we expected.

"We all know that the Conservatives aren’t doing well nationally; we tried to run a campaign that focused solely on local issues.

"But let’s face it, we’ve had a couple of tough years in government and that does translate to polls locally.

"But we are not losing ground to the other parties; we are struggling to get our own vote out and I think that tends to change in a general election."

Turnout was up to 35.17% from 31% last year.

There are no other council elections in Suffolk this year.

The result of the county's police and crime commissioner election is expected later on Friday with the Conservative candidate Tim Passmore hoping to win his fourth term in office.

Follow Suffolk news on Facebook, Instagram and X. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830

More on this story