Lake Tahoe celebrity golf tournament: How to get tickets, where to park and the stars to watch

The American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament returns to the shores of Lake Tahoe for its 35th edition this weekend hoping to build off last year’s event that featured viral moments, nearly 77,000 fans at Edgewood and a super star athlete winning the trophy.

Stephen Curry — who aced the seventh hole and won with a eagle on his final putt — won’t be back to defend his victory because he’ll be participating in the Paris Olympics. But tournament officials are hoping familiar faces and new entrees will help the tournament maintain its place as a signature event of the summer.

Curry’s victory garnered the tournament’s largest Sunday television audience since 2004 peaking at 2.4 million viewers during the last 15 minutes of the broadcast. Coverage of his hole-in-one generated over 30 million social media impressions and 76,810 fans set a new record for attendance.

Ninety-one players of varying skill sets will be participating in the three-day tournament. The total purse is $600,000 with $150,000 going to the winner, while numerous local charities benefit from fundraising throughout the week.

For fans, it’s an opportunity to walk the scenic Edgewood Tahoe golf course along the lake at the peak of summer, weave through tall pine trees, party along the famous 17th hole, and get up close to a slew of celebrities.

Who’s in the field?

Charles Barkley, Travis Kelce, John Elway, Tony Romo, Jerry Rice, Josh Allen, Aaron Rodgers, Annika Sorenstam and Steve Young are back to highlight the field. Curry’s father, Dell, and brother, Seth, will also be there. Mardy Fish is among the favorites after losing to Curry on the final hole last year. He hit an errant tee shot when a spectator yelled during his back swing.

The full field can be found on the tournament website.

Who are the newcomers?

Kelce, who has seen his fame explode thanks to his romance with pop star Taylor Swift, will be joined by his brother Travis, the All-Pro center from the Philadelphia Eagles who returned this offseason. The two host the popular “New Heights” podcast and spoke about the event this week.

Also new to the tournament are former sluggers Alex Rodriguez and Albert Pujols, along with NFL quarterbacks Trevor Lawrence and Joe Flacco, 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk, television star and co-owner of Wrexham Football Club Rob McElhenney, Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves, and former host of “The Bachelor,” Chris Harrison.

Who’s going to win?

Fish the current betting favorite at 5-to-2 odds. He’s followed by Romo (15-4), Reaves (5-1), former San Jose Shark Joe Pavelski (11-2), John Smolts (6-1), Mark Mulder (6-1), and Sorenstam (7-1), according to Caesar’s Sportsbook.

Mulder and Romo have each won the tournament three times. Television actor Jack Wagner (35-1) has won it twice. Barkley has the longest odds of winning at 7500 to 1.

What is the schedule?

Round 1 is Friday, Round 2 is Saturday and the final round is Sunday. Participants arrived early in the week for practice rounds on Wednesday and Thursday with a long drive challenge on the famous 16th hole Thursday. There is a hole-in-one contest Thursday afternoon, tentatively scheduled for 2:30 p.m., on the 17th hole along the lake. The tournament is expected to end around 3 p.m. on Sunday.

How to watch:

Round 1 — Friday, July 12: 1-3 p.m. Pacific live (Peacock), 5:30-7:30 p.m. tape-delayed (Golf Channel)

Round 2 — Saturday, July 13: 11:30 am-3 p.m. live (NBC, Peacock)

Round 3 — Sunday, July 14: 11:30 am-3 p.m. live (NBC, Peacock)

Are tickets still available?

Friday and Saturday tickets are sold out on the event’s website as of this posting. But tickets remain available for Thursday and Sunday at $40 and $50 each, respectively.

Tickets are only available online and cannot be purchased at the gate.

Is there parking?

There is no parking on site, though tournament officials encourage spectators to park at any of the nearby casinos, which all have lots or garages and are within walking distance. More information for spectators can be found on the tournament website.