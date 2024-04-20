Landlord speaks out after pub sign goes viral

A pub that went viral after it displayed a sign banning children, said it stood by its message.

Landlord David Worcester, who runs the Lower Red Lion in Fishpool Street, St Albans, Hertfordshire, put out a chalkboard with the words: "Dog Friendly, Child free".

A photo of the sign was shared on X where it has been seen by about 75 million people. Mr Worcester told BBC Three Counties Radio: "I was surprised it went quite as far as it did."

He said he had "no objection to children in any other pub, ever, I just don't want them in mine".

Replies to Mr Worcester's post divided opinion on the social media platform, with one person stating that "dog people are making me hate dogs".

Another wrote: "Why has it become socially acceptable to literally hate children?".

Mr Worcester said: "The majority of it [the comments] has come from the States to be fair."

The landlord told presenter Jonathan Vernon-Smith he has had the policy "for about 11 years" and had the same rule at a previous venue he managed.

He explained that the sign was put outside after parents had complained it was not clear children were not allowed in the pub until they got inside.

Mr Worcester added: "I just want to create an environment where my customers can sit and relax, it only takes one child to kick off and that spoils it for absolutely everybody.

"We've got upwards of 40 pubs in St Albans, all of which are child friendly, most are dog friendly, I believe I'm the only one in the area that isn't."

Since a photo of the pub went viral earlier this week, Mr Worcester said he received messages which accused him of hating children.

He added: "I have no objection to children in any other pub, ever, I just don't want them in mine.

"I enjoy a game of pool but I don't want a pool table in here either."

The Hertfordshire landlord admitted it had been good publicity, and one customer travelled from Worcester on a train to visit the pub.

He also praised members of the local community and his regular customers as their support had been "overwhelming".

Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and X. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830

Related Internet Links

Around the BBC