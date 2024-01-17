Law & Order: Organized Crime casts Marvel star as Stabler's younger brother

National Geographic/Gene Page

Marvel star Michael Trotter has been cast as Elliot Stabler's younger brother in spin-off series, Law & Order: Organized Crime.

The police procedural drama, which is due to return for its fourth season this month, stars Law & Order: SVU's Christopher Meloni as detective Elliot Stabler.

Following news that Breaking Bad star Dean Norris had been added to the cast as Elliot's older brother Randall, TVLine reports that Trotter, who starred briefly in Marvel's Inhumans, will play their younger brother Joe Jr.

Trotter, whose previous credits also include The Right Stuff, will make his debut as the youngest of the three Stabler siblings, in Law and Order: Organized Crime's fourth season.

The character spent over a decade in the Army, before being dishonourably discharged for an unknown reason.

Joe has a deep admiration for Elliot, but there's something about his work for a British wine merchant that makes him ashamed about being in contact with him...

The fourth season of Law & Order: Organised Crime will premiere tomorrow (January 18) in the US.

Elsewhere in the Law and Order-verse, a spinoff set north of the Canadian border was confirmed last year.



Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent will follow an elite squad of detectives as they investigate high-profile corruption and crime in the titular city, and will premiere in Spring 2024 on network Citytv.

"We are thrilled to be working with Lark Productions and Citytv to bring this series to life," said producer Amy Cameron when the spinoff was announced.

"We cannot wait to showcase our amazing city in the Law & Order franchise."

"We cannot wait to showcase our amazing city in the Law & Order franchise."



Law & Order, Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime air on NBC in the US. The shows air on Sky Witness in the UK, with select episodes available on NOW.



