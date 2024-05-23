At least 4 killed in Mexico after stage collapse at campaign event, local media report

Event to sign peace commitment organized by members of the Catholic Church in Mexico City

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - At least four people died and others were injured on Wednesday evening in the northern Mexican state of Nuevo Leon after a structure collapsed at a campaign event for the Citizens' Movement party, local newspaper Reforma reported.

The party's presidential candidate, Jorge Alvarez Maynez, said on social media that a gust of wind caused the stage to collapse at the event in the city of San Pedro Garza Garcia, a wealthy enclave near the industrial hub of Monterrey.

Alvarez said he was "OK" after being taken to a local hospital, but that members of his team were hurt and he was traveling back to the site of the accident.

In a video shared to social media on Wednesday evening, Nuevo Leon Governor Samuel Garcia warned residents to stay indoors amid strong thunderstorms in the area, citing the accident.

(Reporting by Brendan O'Boyle; Editing by Kylie Madry)