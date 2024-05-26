At least nine killed by tornadoes in central US

At least nine people have been killed by tornadoes in the United States, destroying multiple buildings and devastating parts of northern Texas.

Two people were confirmed dead in Arkansas, two in Oklahoma and five in Texas, where Denton and Cooke counties were among the hardest hit.

Cooke County Sheriff Ray Sappington said many more had been injured and the number of casualties was expected to rise.

"We're still in search and rescue mode right now. I hope we can still find survivors," he told US media.

"We do have five confirmed, but sadly we think that number is probably going to go up. The devastation is pretty severe."

Footage showed a petrol station in Cooke County almost completely destroyed, with twisted metal littered over damaged vehicles.

The twisters also overturned lorries and shut down a highway near Dallas.

In Oklahoma, two people were killed in Mayes County and six others injured, the local emergency management authority told the BBC.

Arkansas officials said a 26-year-old woman was found dead outside a destroyed home in Olvey, while another death was reported in Benton County. The state also reported multiple people injured.

The National Weather Service issued tornado warnings for parts of Texas, Arkansa and Oklahoma on Saturday.

The Central Plains of the United States are nicknamed Tornado Alley.

Their location and climate mean they are highly prone to some of the most destructive tornadoes on the planet.

May is typically the most active month of the year for severe tornadoes.