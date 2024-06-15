Chilly pattern brings stormy, snowy weekend to B.C.
A cool and dreary weekend is on tap across British Columbia as an active storm track drapes across the West Coast.
Chilly temperatures and a risk for thunderstorms will pop up throughout southern B.C. to start the weekend, tapering to a potential for showers by Sunday.
Even though we’re rapidly closing in on the summer solstice next week, temperatures will fall far enough that accumulating snow will brush higher elevations across the province.
Thunderstorms possible on Saturday
An upper-level low swinging over the West Coast will send temperatures plunging below seasonal for the middle of June.
Daytime high temperatures hovering in the mid-teens will make things feel like early spring even as we inch toward the beginning of astronomical summer next Thursday.
The low overhead will bring enough instability that scattered thunderstorms are possible throughout southern B.C. during the day Saturday.
While the storms should remain below severe limits, the stronger cells could produce small hail and heavy rainfall. This risk covers much of Vancouver Island, Metro Vancouver, and the Interior toward the Okanagan.
Showers, high-elevation snow this weekend
Conditions will feel downright cold at higher elevations as this pattern sweeps over the province. Forecasters expect falling freezing levels to change rain over to snow throughout southern B.C.
Watch for snow throughout some of the province’s highway passes, including the Coquihalla, the Okanagan Connector, Allison Pass, Kootenay Pass, and Rogers Pass.
While this continuing pattern of cool and gloomy conditions may be unwelcome news for folks with outdoor plans across the province, additional precipitation and lower temperatures are beneficial as we head through wildfire season. Every little bit helps.
Header image courtesy of Michelle in Creston, B.C.
