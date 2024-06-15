Chilly pattern brings stormy, snowy weekend to B.C.

A cool and dreary weekend is on tap across British Columbia as an active storm track drapes across the West Coast.

Chilly temperatures and a risk for thunderstorms will pop up throughout southern B.C. to start the weekend, tapering to a potential for showers by Sunday.

Even though we’re rapidly closing in on the summer solstice next week, temperatures will fall far enough that accumulating snow will brush higher elevations across the province.

DON'T MISS: Hudson Bay’s iconic polar bears at risk of extinction in coming years: study

Thunderstorms possible on Saturday

An upper-level low swinging over the West Coast will send temperatures plunging below seasonal for the middle of June.

BC Temp Anomalies

Daytime high temperatures hovering in the mid-teens will make things feel like early spring even as we inch toward the beginning of astronomical summer next Thursday.

The low overhead will bring enough instability that scattered thunderstorms are possible throughout southern B.C. during the day Saturday.

BC Storms Saturday

While the storms should remain below severe limits, the stronger cells could produce small hail and heavy rainfall. This risk covers much of Vancouver Island, Metro Vancouver, and the Interior toward the Okanagan.

Showers, high-elevation snow this weekend

Conditions will feel downright cold at higher elevations as this pattern sweeps over the province. Forecasters expect falling freezing levels to change rain over to snow throughout southern B.C.

BC Snowfall

Watch for snow throughout some of the province’s highway passes, including the Coquihalla, the Okanagan Connector, Allison Pass, Kootenay Pass, and Rogers Pass.

While this continuing pattern of cool and gloomy conditions may be unwelcome news for folks with outdoor plans across the province, additional precipitation and lower temperatures are beneficial as we head through wildfire season. Every little bit helps.

Header image courtesy of Michelle in Creston, B.C.

Stay with The Weather Network for the latest on your forecast across British Columbia.

WATCH: These massive spiders lurk in Canada, what to know about them

Click here to view the video