Lily Aldridge Shares What Clothing She's Kept for Her Daughter, 11, and Son, 5 (Exclusive)

The supermodel is mom to daughter, Dixie, 11, and son Winston, 5

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Lily Aldridge reveals what fashion archives she has saved for her kids with Caleb Followill

Lily Aldridge has a closet full of stylish clothes — and she knows just who she's saving them for.

The model, who stepped on the red carpet for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 60th Anniversary issue launch party in New York City wearing Donna Karan Collection, tells PEOPLE exclusively that she's saving some prized items for her daughter Dixie, 11, and Winston, 5, whom she shares with Kings of Leon frontman Caleb Followill.

“I've kept all my archival pieces and lots of red carpet pieces for them to go through when they're older,” says Aldridge, 38. She also has a few “rock-and-roll T-shirts” to hand down, too.

Aldridge — who appears on Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's Legends cover with everyone from Tyra Banks to Christie Brinkley — shares that while her pre-teen, hasn’t shown interest in her clothing just yet, “I feel like she will discover it soon." “Right now she's really into Converse and I have some incredibly cool, really worn-out [pairs] that I think she'll be really excited about,” Aldridge says.

However, Dixie already shares Aldridge's eye for beautiful jewelry.

In December 2023, the duo had a stylish mother-daughter moment as they modeled pieces from Tiffany & Co.’s Tiffany Lock collection on Instagram.

"@TiffanyAndCo for The Holidays with my Favorite Girl in the World 🩵" Aldridge wrote on the post.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Lily Aldridge at the 2023 Met Gala

Aldridge has also said that Dixie loves to have fun with her Met Gala looks (and by "fun" the Victoria's Secret Angel means her kids utilizing the skirt of on her Oscar de la Renta gown as a fort before she actually stepped out in the look at last year’s Met Gala).

“She's my best friend in the world and I love her so much,” the model tells PEOPLE of Dixie, “and anything we can do together as mother and daughter, I'm always very excited and gracious.”

