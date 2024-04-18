Lincolnshire IT firm's fresh appeal for laptops to send to Ukraine

A Lincolnshire electronics firm wants people to donate their old laptops to keep families in Ukraine connected.

Since the start of the conflict, Tattershall-based Sivill Service has sent more than 5,000 devices to the country.

Manager Kelly Teasdale said the devices were providing a lifeline for displaced families.

She told BBC Radio Lincolnshire: "Those older devices are making a difference and saving lives."

Citing tensions in the Middle-East, Ms Teasdale said she felt people had "forgotten" about the plight of Ukrainians.

She said: "Things there are worse than ever."

Ms Teasdale said she could relate with being separated from family.

"I grew up as an RAF child and one of the big things we found with my dad being away was the communication was so difficult," she said.

"In those days you relied on a blue envelope - now we rely on modern technology."

Details of how to donate devices can be found by visiting the company's website or Facebook page.

Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastyorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk