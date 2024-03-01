The list: North Texas’ most powerful people in sports includes Jerry, The Ticket, Dak

Jerry Jones, Dallas Cowboys owner/GM/president

Jerry, 81, is the senior-most owner of the most valuable franchise in the most valuable sports league in North America, and his influence on the current landscape of American sports is inescapable.

He made monetizing every aspect to professional sports a priority, and in turn money has poured into his franchise, and all others, too.

Mark Cuban, Dallas Mavericks minority owner

Although he recently sold a majority interest in the Dallas Mavericks, he retained his role as the de facto GM. He’s owned Mavs since 2000, and he is the most visible owner in the NBA. He is a big reason why Adam Silver is the league commissioner.

Cuban is no longer the final say, but he’s not stepping into a shadow.

Mark Cuban smiles during player introductions prior to the game against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum.

Patrick Dumont, Dallas Mavericks gov. and majority shareholder

Give this time but the man that Cuban reports to will eventually have a more active role with the team. Dumont’s mother-in-law is Miriam Adelson, whose late husband, Sheldon, founded the Las Vegas Sands Corp., which now owns the Mavs.

Dumont’s background is in entertainment business, not in sports. If he likes playing with the basketball team, he will exert more of his “thoughts.” Dumont is currently the president and COO of LVS.

For now, the priority for Dumont’s family will be to lobby for a gaming bill to pass in Texas, to secure a gambling license, and then to build a resort/casino arena for the Mavs.

Ray Davis, Texas Rangers primary owner

Both he and partner Bob Simpson have owned the Rangers longer than any group in its history. Davis is by far the more visible of the two, and he is the face of the ownership group. Whatever you think of this group, its investments and decisions led to the Rangers winning their first World Series, in 2023. He also convinced Arlington to fork over a giant check to build another new stadium.

Texas Rangers Owner Ray Davis speaks to the crowd gathered to celebrate the Texas Rangers World Series championship at the Celebration Ceremony at the Texas Live! Plaza in Arlington on Nov. 3, 2023.

Clark Hunt, Kansas City Chiefs chairman/CEO; FC Dallas chairman/CEO

The long time resident of Dallas, he inherited this role from his late father, Lamar, and maintained the Hunt sports’ entity at its previous pace. The Chiefs have become the NFL’s latest dynasty, and Major League Soccer is now a viable, thriving professional sports league.

Tom Gaglardi, Dallas Stars owner

Gaglardi bought the team in 2011, and he made good in his efforts to make it competitive. Along with team president Brad Alberts, the Stars have steadily secured their place in the market and expanded their footprint.

Stephen Jones, Dallas Cowboys vice president

He has worked closely next to his father since Jerry bought the team in 1989, and Stephen is now in the middle of all of the major, and minor, decisions with the Cowboys. He will one day assume the role his father currently has; the question will be whether Stephen wants to be the president and GM, too.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, right, and his son, Stephen Jones, talk on the sidelines before the start of game in 2021 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Brett Yormark, Big 12 commissioner

Hired away from Roc Nation, Yormark’s landing a major TV deal for the Big 12 after Texas and Oklahoma announced it will leave for the SEC prevented the league’s potential collapse.

He followed that by convincing Utah, Colorado, Arizona and Arizona State to leave the Pac-12 for the Big 12. At a minimum, Yormark kept the Big 12 together in a time when it looks like any league not named the SEC or Big 10 are vulnerable.

Jordan Spieth, PGA Tour golfer

The Dallas native and resident is one of the few “names” in golf; his voice within PGA Tour meetings matters. As LIV Golf chews up more of the PGA Tour’s grass, Spieth’s presence at PGA Tour events, and in this organization, means as much as any current player on its roster.

Jordan Spieth tees off at the 11th hole during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge on May 25, 2023, at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth.

Lt. General Richard M. Clark, exec. dir. college football playoff

He steps in for Bill Hancock, who is retiring from this position that is headquartered in Dallas. The CFP really is run more by ESPN/Disney; with the playoffs expanding from four teams to 12 teams beginning this year, expect to see a lot of Gen. Clark.

Neil Leibman, Texas Rangers minority owner

Over the years Leibman has been given more say and responsibility in this ownership group, which he eagerly accepts. As his fellow partners age and potentially decrease their involvement with the team, Leibman is positioned to be the face of the ownership of the Rangers.

Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys quarterback

Regardless of his playoff record, Dak has been the QB of America’s Team since 2015. Enough said.

Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott wraps up a workout with his trainers prior to a preseason match up against the Las Vegas Raiders at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on Aug. 26, 2023.

The Ticket, SportsRadio 1310

Picking just one of this station’s list of personalities is too hard, as they all contribute to keep The Ticket in its place it created 30 years ago. Even as the radio industry rapidly evolves, The Ticket remains relevant thanks to Bob Sturm, Corby Davidson, George Dunham, Craig Miller, Donovan Lewis, Gordon Keith and the rest.

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks forward

A one-named star in the second most popular sport in the world. He has the keys.

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) warms up before a game against the Phoenix Suns at American Airlines Center.

Seth Waugh, PGA of America CEO

The PGA of America is not the PGA Tour, or LIV, but it has weight. When the PGA of America relocated from Florida to Frisco, it was a coup for North Texas. Waugh is the voice to one of the world’s largest golf organizations, which will bring the PGA Championship to Frisco in 2027. Expect a Ryder Cup one day, too.

Charlotte Jones, Dallas Cowboys VP and brand officer

For reasons that are too obvious to state, Charlotte will never have a role with this franchise that her resume and intellect suggests she merits, but ... she deserves considerable credit for the Cowboys’ successfully branding itself all over the planet.

Charlotte Jones, the Dallas Cowboys’ executive vice president and chief brand officer, signs autographs before the start of the game on Nov. 23, 2023, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Chris Young, Texas Rangers general manager

Having led the franchise to its first ever World Series, Young’s place not only with the franchise but all of MLB is secure for a long time. Before coming to the Rangers in an administrative role, he spent three years in the commissioner’s office. A former big league pitcher, the Highland Park alum is respected throughout MLB.

Dan Hunt, FC Dallas President

He loves soccer, and he has done everything in his power to help grow the sport in the area, and all over North America. He was a key figure in DFW’s efforts to land 2026 FIFA World Cup matches.

Steve Simpson, Bally Sports Southwest senior VP

His network handles the local TV broadcasts for the Rangers, Stars and Mavericks; because of decisions made above his head, he’s had a hard hand to deal with as these three franchises deal with a mess made by its parent company, Diamond Sports Group and its bankruptcy issues.

Jim Nill, Dallas Stars general manager

Credit his boss for sticking with him through some tough years, but Nill slowly built a consistent winner that is just so close to winning a Stanley Cup. Having worked next to Detroit Red Wings GM Ken Holland during that dynasty, Nill has been in the NHL for several decades, and is one of the most respected men in the league.

Dallas Stars general manager Jim Nill is awarded the Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year award during the first round of the 2023 NHL Draft at Bridgestone Arena.

Mike Doocy, KDFW Fox 4 sports anchor

As the media industry has changed, there have been no obvious replacements for people like former Fort Worth Star-Telegram sports columnist and local radio host Randy Galloway, or WFAA TV sports anchor Dale Hansen, both of whom have retired.

Current Dallas Morning News columnist Tim Cowlishaw, who has a presence on ESPN, would probably the be closest to Hansen and Galloway.

Doocy is the veteran sports TV anchor in DFW who lends his voice The Ticket on occasion, as well as Fox 4’s nightly “Free 4 All” show.

Daryl “Razor” Reaugh, Dallas Stars TV analyst

He makes this list because of his unique role with the team. Not many franchises have a person like Razor, whose voice and presence with that organization exceeds that of most people in his position.

He’s as good as any analyst in the profession, and people from the NHL, the team to the fans, place a premium on his thoughts.

Cynt Marshall, Dallas Mavericks CEO

Cuban hired her for some good PR when his team needed some, and Cynt has more than exceeded any reasonable expectation for a person in her role. She’s bright, energetic, visible, and has become a known, positive, figure for the franchise.

Mark Faber, Texas Motor Speedway VP & GM

The state of both NASCAR and open wheel racing have fallen dramatically since TMS opened in 1996. TMS is scheduled to host only one major race in 2024, a NASCAR event in the spring.

Former TMS GM Eddie Gossage retired in June of 2021, and between that exit and the death of former TMS owner Bruton Smith created big challenges for their replacements. Faber does the best he can to keep the track relevant, and busy, which it is. TMS is hardly dormant, but its priority on the NASCAR circuit will never be what it once was.

Sean Decker, REV Entertainment VP

REV Entertainment is owned by the Texas Rangers, and since Globe Life Field opened the Rangers’ desire was to use it as a multi-purpose facility with concerts, rodeo, football games and anything else. Decker is the man who helps make those “other events” come to Arlington.

Gavin Spittle, program director The WFAN and KRLD (105.3 FM; 1080 am)

Thanks in large part to partnering with both the Dallas Cowboys and the Texas Rangers, the Fan has become a consistent member of our sports radio scene for nearly 20 years. Since Spittle came here from Houston more than 10 years ago, the Fan has built a stable of shows behind personalities that he stayed with to create a loyal following.