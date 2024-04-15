Live updates: From-the-courthouse coverage of Donald Trump's hush money trial

Former President Donald Trump's historic New York criminal trial for allegedly falsifying business records to disguise a hush money payment to a porn star and unlawfully influence the 2016 presidential election starts Monday.

The presumptive Republican presidential nominee faces 34 felony counts that each carry a maximum sentence of four years, although New York law caps such sentences at 20 years. If he is convicted, many legal experts have said a realistic sentence ranges from probation to four years in prison, although Trump would likely remain free on appeal during the duration of the presidential election.

The trial is the first of its kind. No former American president has ever been criminally indicted, although Richard Nixon may have faced that prospect if his former vice president, Gerald Ford, hadn't pardoned him.

Jury selection is scheduled to start Monday and last several days, if not multiple weeks. The process will involve Trump's legal team and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office wrangling over who should make it into the pool of 12 jurors and several alternates who will be tasked with deciding whether Trump is guilty.

The former president lost a flurry of motions and appeals in recent days seeking to delay the proceedings. But unlike in his three other criminal cases, which deal with allegations that he tried to illegally steal the 2020 presidential election and mishandled classified documents, delay tactics haven't allowed him to avoid the start of this trial.

The trial will feature some salacious allegations. Prosecutors claim Trump falsified records to conceal that he was reimbursing his former lawyer, Michael Cohen, for a $130,000 hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels. Daniels has said she had sex with the real estate mogul shortly after his wife, Melania Trump, gave birth to their son, Barron. Trump denies Daniels' claim, and has pleaded not guilty in the case.

The charges are felonies, as opposed to misdemeanors, because prosecutors claim Trump falsified the records in order to conceal violating federal election laws through a payment that was meant to help his 2016 presidential campaign but exceeded campaign contribution limits. The payment was made less than two weeks before the 2016 election. Prosecutors also allege the records were falsified in order to violate New York tax and election laws.

Donald Trump's campaign addresses charges, witnesses and judge

Donald Trump’s campaign issued a statement late Sunday dubbed a “trial fact sheet” as jury selection begins in his New York hush-money case, including that he “did nothing wrong” and the trial is a “full-frontal assault on American Democracy.”

Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records to hide payments to Stormy Daniels, before the 2016 election.

Trump’s fact sheet says Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, a Democrat, campaigned in 2021 on the potential to prosecute Trump. Bragg campaigned noting he sued Trump more than 100 times while working at the state Attorney General’s Office.

Trump’s statement also notes that case relies on testimony from his former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, who is a convicted felon, perjurer and disbarred lawyer. The statement also complained about Judge Juan Merchan’s “bizarre” schedule for the trial, as appeals linger to dismiss charges.

“This is an unprecedented abuse of our legal system,” Trump’s statement said about the trial.

– Bart Jansen

Will Donald Trump go to prison?

Trump could theoretically face more than a decade in prison if he's convicted on all counts in the criminal hush money case. But several legal experts told USA TODAY such a dramatic outcome is unlikely.

Instead, Trump would likely face a sentence between probation and four years of prison, and he would probably still be out to freely campaign in the 2024 presidential election while his all-but-certain appeal ran its course.

If Trump were sentenced to jail or prison time, it's also unclear what that would look like. As a former president, he enjoys around-the-clock Secret Service protection, and no former president has ever been prosecuted. Special accommodations may be needed at a jail or prison, and the sentencing judge could also consider alternative arrangements such as house arrest or placement at some other secure location.

– Aysha Bagchi

Donald Trump lost several bids to delay his hush money trial

A series of New York judges this month rejected pleas from former President Donald Trump to delay the criminal trial.

In one request, Trump said Judge Juan Merchan should delay the trial until after the Supreme Court has ruled on the scope of presidential immunity in a separate Trump case dealing with federal election interference charges. The high court is scheduled to hear arguments on that issue April 25.

But Merchan said Trump raised the argument too late. Trump only made the argument in March, almost a year after Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg announced the charges on April 4, 2023.

On Friday, Merchan rejected a separate Trump delay request based on his argument that pre-trial publicity about the case created unfair prejudice against him. Merchan said the right way to address that concern is to have a thorough jury selection process.

In addition, last week three different judges from a New York appeals court each rejected last-minute delay requests from Trump. The former president argued he should get a delay until the appeals court rules on his arguments for moving the trial out of Manhattan and tossing out Merchan's limited gag order against him, and until Merchan rules on his latest request for Merchan's recusal.

– Aysha Bagchi

