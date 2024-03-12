Live updates: What Dolphins are doing on Day 2. And players left who could fill 12 needs

Welcome to Tuesday installment of The Miami Herald’s Dolphins/NFL free agency blog.

Entering Tuesday, the Dolphins had commitments from four free agents (tight end Jonnu Smith, center Aaron Brewer and linebackers Jordyn Brooks and Anthony Walker Jr.) while losing four (Christian Wilkins, Robert Hunt, Andrew Van Ginkel and Brandon Jones) and releasing four others who remain unsigned (Xavien Howard, Jerome Baker, Emmanuel Ogbah and Keion Crossen).



9:30 a.m.: The Dolphins have at least 12 needs to fill: They need two edge players who could be backups when healthy and start if Bradley Chubb (ACL) and Jaelan Phillips (torn Achilles) miss the start of the season.

If they do not re-sign Raekwon Davis, they would need both a starting defensive tackle to replace Christian Wilkins and a nose tackle who could start when Miami is in base defense, alongside Zach Sieler and Wilkins’ replacement. (Davis made 48 starts in four years.)

They need a starting safety (DeShon Elliott or somebody else) and a starting cornerback to replace Xavien Howard.

Offensively, they need three backup receivers; Braxton Berrios, Chase Claypool, Cedrick Wilson Jr., River Cracraft and Robbie Chosen are free agents.

And they need one starting guard and a second guard who can compete with Liam Eichenberg and Rob Jones and Lester Cotton, and a backup No. 3 tackle (perhaps free agent Kendall Lamm).

Isaiah Wynn, who began last season as Miami’s starting left guard, remains a free agent as he works his way back from October’s season-ending quad injury.

The Dolphins began Tuesday with about $5 million in cap space, according to web sites that track such things, but can clear out considerably more with more cuts or restructures.

Here are some of the top players available at those need positions after one day of free agency:

WILKINS’ DEFENSIVE TACKLE SPOT

Among others: A’Shawn Robinson, Calais Campbell, Neville Gallimore, Sheldon Rankins, William Gholston, Arik Armstead. (Armstead is a street free agent, meaning he wouldn’t count toward the compensatory pick formula.)

DAVIS’ NOSE TACKLE SPOT

DJ Reader (coming off a torn quad in December but still effective), Teair Tart, and former Dolphins behemoth tackle John Jenkins and ex-Miami starter Jordan Phillips are among those who could make sense. Davis started seven games last season, so this is a part-time starting role, typically. Miami also could re-sign Davis, who badly wants to return.

OUTSIDE LINEBACKERS/EDGE RUSHERS

Bud Dupree (6.5 sacks for Pittsburgh last season), Josh Uche (11.5 sacks in 2022, but 3.0 last year), Darrell Taylor (5.5 sacks for Titans), Randy Gregory (3.5 sacks) and Markus Golden (four sacks for Pittsburgh), Dante Fowler Jr. (four sacks for Dallas), among several others.

Because of past interest, I wouldn’t discount Baltimore’s Jadeveon Clowney, who had 9.5 sacks last season. He’ll presumably wanted to be paid more than modest money, however.

Note: The Vikings’ Danielle Hunter and the 49ers’ Chase Young presumably would be out of Miami’s price range.

CORNERBACK

There are still 65 left and many have been capable starters, including Tre’Davious White (cut by Buffalo), Kenny Moore, Kendall Fuller, JC Jackson, Adoree Jackson, Isaac Yiadom, Patrick Peterson, Stephon Gilmore, C.J. Henderson, Steven Nelson, Levi Wallace, Shaquille Griffin, Dane Jackson, Khristian Fulton, Fabian Moreau and Chandon Sullivan.

Note: The Dolphins reportedly have inquired about a trade for Chiefs cornerback La’Jarius Sneed, who’s very good but would cost a ton financially, as well as the compensation due Kansas City. The longer Miami goes without signing a starting cornerback, the more it’s reasonable to keep Sneed in the back of your head.

A few corners might be too pricey but are still worth closely monitoring, including the Ram’s Ahkello Witherspoon.

SAFETY

There are still 51 available, per spotrac, including Elliott (who worked with new Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver in Baltimore) and former standout starters Jamal Adams, Justin Simmons, Julian Blackmon (four interceptions last season), Budda Baker, former Bills Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer, plus Quandre Diggs, Rayshawn Jenkins and a bunch of others — including Tracy Walker, Chauncey-Gardner Johnson, Jordan Whitehead and Keanu Neal.

Note: Kamren Curl might be on the too pricey side for Miami.

GUARD

There are still 56 available, per spotrac.com, including Greg Van Wroten, Andrus Peat, Coleman Shelton, Cody Whitehair, Laken Tomlinson, Kevin Zeitler, Dalton Risner, Tyler Shatley, Jon Feliciano and Billy Turner.

Don’t discount free agent Connor Williams eventually re-signing with Miami as a guard, the position he played for four years with Dallas before he played center for the Dolphins the past two seasons. Williams, recovering from a December torn ACL, is handling his free agency methodically.

Note: The Bengals’ Jonah Williams would be a natural fit, but probably too costly.

BACKUP RECEIVER

Among those who could settle for deals commensurate with third through fifth receivers: Nick Westbrook, Allan Robinson, Van Jefferson, Brandon Powell, KJ Osborne, Mecole Hardman, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Mack Hollins, Isaiah McKenzie, Donovan Peoples-Jones.

The Dolphins have shown interest in re-signing Berrios.

Note: Calvin Ridley, Odell Beckham Jr., Tyler Boyd, Curtis Samuel, DJ Chark, Darnell Mooney, Josh Reynolds and Marquise Brown will be looking for a starting job and starter’s money - something unavailable in Miami.