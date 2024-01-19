Loblaws reverting to 50% off discounts on expiring food after Canadians express anger: 'Absolutely nuts'

Loblaws is no longer getting rid of its 50 per cent off stickers on expiring food, after Canadians expressed anger over the company's plans to decrease its discounts.

After shoppers were left in shock last week after it was revealed the company was planning to drop its 50 per cent off stickers to 30 per cent off on expiring products, Loblaw Cos. Ltd. said it is now reversing that decision.

Spokeswoman Catherine Thomas confirmed Friday afternoon that after listening to feedback from customers and colleagues, the company is reverting back to its previous discounting practice, according to the Canadian Press.

Thomas added shoppers can expect to see the 50 per cent off stickers return in the next few weeks.

The original plans left many people angry last week, after rumours surfaced regarding the discount cut. A post on X — formerly known as Twitter — by Dalhousie University professor Sylvain Charlebois had noted the discount change was set to start on Jan. 14.

However, some people claimed the change was already underway. Others who went to purchase items with 30 per cent off stickers had even shared their products still rang in at 50 per cent off while checking out.

The discount cut was set to take place at the company's various retailers, including including Valu-Mart, No Frills and Zehrs.

After the rumour surfaced, many people responded to the plans, with some calling it "total greed" and asking if the company didn't feel at all guilty.

A Loblaws representative had responded to Yahoo Canada's inquiry about the plans last week, confirming the rumours were true.

"We've always offered a range on these types of items from 30 to 50 per cent, and are now moving toward a more predictable and consistent offering, including more consistency with our competitors," the representative noted.

"We continue to offer a range of discounts via in-store promotions and flyers, as well as deep discounts on food nearing expiration through the Flashfood app."

Despite the company's retraction, people on social media are still expressing anger.

It’s absolutely nuts that anyone at Loblaws thought this was a) a good idea and or b) that they could get away with it. https://t.co/aSGondmayQ — Stuart Benson (@LeftHandStu) January 19, 2024

Loblaws before they admitted to price fixing: “We truly hate our consumers and hope they die”



Loblaws after they admitted to price fixing: “We are listening and learning and hope y’all die soon” https://t.co/byaYAGAdcc — O$AP Rocky (@TheAlanShane) January 19, 2024

Well that boycott didn’t last long!

Loblaws has reversed the decision to stop 50% stickers on certain items.

Don’t get me wrong, they still suck but this is a great decision for consumers. They must have read my tweet 😉🤣 — Ang (@angns) January 19, 2024