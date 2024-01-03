London commuters facing morning travel chaos after Storm Henk hits rail services

London commuters face a morning of travel chaos on Wednesday after train services remained disrupted by Storm Henk.

The capital was battered by 69mph winds on Tuesday night, bringing disruption to thousands of commuters as they journeyed home.

Scaffolding was torn from buildings, while a woman in Orpington was taken to hospital after being hit by a falling tree, and photos showed cars hit by trees in south-east London.

Thameslink, Gatwick Express, Great Northern, and Southern train services remained affected on Wednesday morning, with disruption expected until 10am.

National Rail said on Wednesday morning: "Severe weather yesterday impacted a number of Southern, Gatwick Express, Great Northern and Thameslink routes.

"Most routes will be disrupted. Though the weather warning has ended, trains may still be cancelled, delayed by up to 60 minutes or revised."

It said it is "working hard to resume a normal service where possible", but added disruption is expected until 10am.

Scaffolding was blown over during stormy weather in Greenwich (Robbie Smith/Evening Standard)

Meanwhile no trains are running between Richmond and Willesden Junction until the end of the day, while urgent repairs are carried out on the track at Gunnersbury.

Greater Anglia said train services were experiencing “severe disruptions” in the late hours of Tuesday night due to the storm with “multiple incidents” affecting services across the network.

A statement said: “Services on other lines may be cancelled, delayed, or revised. Greater Anglia and Network Rail will be working overnight to restore services and minimise disruption on Wednesday."

It was on Wednesday experiencing severe delays in Norwich, Colchester, Peterborough and Cambridge.

South Western Railway (SWR) warned delays and cancellations are expected to continue throughout Wednesday.

SWR chief operating officer Stuart Meek and Network Rail interim route director for Wessex Matt Pocock said: “We are very sorry for the disruption customers experienced yesterday, due to the serious and widespread impact of Storm Henk.

A fallen tree in Forest Hill, south-east London (PA)

“The severe winds led to trees on the line damaging or delaying trains in multiple locations across our network.

“We jointly took the decision to suspend running services for several hours to ensure the safety of all our customers and colleagues.

“This had a knock-on effect with delays and cancellations through the rest of the day. We expect disruption linked to this storm to continue through today because of trains and crews being displaced.

“We would urge everyone to check before they travel to see whether their train is running as planned. Once again, we’re sorry for the disruption to your journey.”

Great Northern Rail said on X that services would be delayed from Cambridge to Ely and Kings Lynn until 10am on Wednesday as they work to repair damaged overhead wires and remove a damaged train.

Southern Rail also said delays were expected on Wednesday with repairs ongoing between Uckfield, Buxted and Crowborough.

📢 Please check your journey before you travel on Wednesday 03rd January. pic.twitter.com/k87J5Q4qRv — SWR Help (@SW_Help) January 3, 2024

Thameslink said services were back to normal on Wednesday, after weather-related disruptions across the entire network left it warning passengers on Tuesday not to travel "unless absolutely necessary". A large swathe of England, including London, was under a yellow weather warning on Tuesday as Storm Henk brought gusts of us to 94mph to the UK.

One woman was injured after being hit by a falling tree in Orpington, south-east London.

Police, paramedics and the fire service were called to the scene around 3.15pm and she was taken to hospital, said the Met. Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Footage posted online showed scaffolding being blown off the front of a building in Sutton.

Heavy winds also ripped down a large panel of scaffolding in Greenwich, landing in Creek Road.

A tree blown over by the wind and landed on a car on Beckenham Grove, Bromley (PA)

Marketing manager Josh Hargreaves, 30, said he and his boyfriend had watched the scaffolding “pretty much swaying in the wind” before falling from the front of the building around 3.40pm.

An hour later, more scaffolding fell from the back of the building.

Photos showed a car crushed by the trunk of a fall tree in Forest Hill, and another car covered crushed by a tree in Bromley.

The Environment Agency said there were 368 active alerts in England for possible flooding, 322 flood warnings, meaning flooding is expected and, in Northampton, one danger to life severe flood warning.

In Wales there was one severe flood warning, 15 flood warnings and 39 flood alerts, according to Natural Resources Wales.

The strongest gales were recorded at the Needles Old Battery in the Isle of Wight, where wind speeds reached 94mph.

Scaffolding that fell off the front of a building in Creek Road, Greenwich (PA)

Gusts of 81mph were reached at Exeter Airport in Devon, and top winds hit 71mph at the Isle of Portland in Dorset and also at Mumbles Head in Glamorgan.

The Energy Networks Association – which collates data from all energy providers – estimated that 38,000 customers were without power as a direct result of storm damage, as of 7pm on Tuesday.

Stefan Laeger, the Environment Agency’s flood duty manager, said that the heavy rainfall means “significant local flooding” on the River Nene, in the east of England, is “probable” until Thursday.

He said: “Recent and ongoing heavy rain is falling on already very wet ground and could see some riverside locations across England flood until Thursday, while surface water flooding is also possible at times during the next five days in parts of the country.

“Environment Agency teams will be out on the ground, working to minimise the impacts of flooding where possible. We advise people to stay away from swollen rivers and urge people not to drive throughâ¯flood water as just 30cm of flowing water is enough to move car.”

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service was called out to The Ford in Kenilworth to rescue a motorist who got stuck trying to drive through flood water.

A spokesman said: “Due to the speed of the flowing water we used our inflatable sled to safely rescue the car’s occupants. Please avoid the area and don’t try to drive through flood water.”