London Fashion Week 2024: all the shows, trends, looks and gossip

Roksanda autumn winter 2024 (Roksanda )

London Fashion Week has arrived, this year celebrating its 40th anniversary with a packed schedule counting 43 live, on-schedule shows.

The line up includes London’s flagship labels including Burberry, JW Anderson and Simone Rocha, as well as a host of the emerging brands the city is known for cultivating, from Dilara FÄ±ndÄ±koÄlu to Conner Ives.

Here, the Evening Standard fashion team bring you all the shows, trends and gossip, as it happens:

Roksanda’s greatest hits

Upstairs at the Tate Britain, Roksanda unveiled an exceptional collection which blended together her signature elements of rich colour play, sculptural detail, sportswear touches and richly woven textiles. Her work took its cue from Le Corbusier’s modest holiday home Le Cabanon, near Monaco, nestled in the Modernist hub of Roquebrune where Eileen Gray’s E-1027 house also stands. Roksanda had visited both. Speaking backstage after the show she said that “the little cabin which is literally tiny, a bathroom behind a curtain, one bed, it’s done like a piece of art. I was really blown away by that modesty. I wanted to take it back to our beginning of who we are, stripping it down taking very simple things back to the beginning.” The work fused “all of my elements from studying architecture, loving art loving interiors bringing them all back.”

Roksanda autumn winter 2024 (Roksanda)

Roksanda autumn winter 2024 (Roksanda)

Roksanda autumn winter 2024 (Roksanda)

The show opened with a look which Zendaya had worn earlier this week on her Dune press tour. Forget straight off the runway dressing, this was a very high profile new season preview — pre-catwalk. Highlights included a billowing red gown, and beautiful draped richly woven textile pieces interlaced with bright blues, red and green threaded through again nodding to Le Corbusier’s murals. Trousers were layered under skirts and dresses, extravagant tasseled details swung elegantly, peeking from underneath coats. Over the soundtrack, Dame Judi Dench read Victorian poet Christina Rossetti’s “I wish I could remember the first day“ complementing Dame Joanna Lumley’s spoken word performance at CompletedWorks jewellery presentation on Friday. One more Dame for a fashion week trio trend please. VM

Dunhill’s Saltburn moment

The dunhill collection, a creative debut by Simon Holloway, really was a treat for the senses on Friday evening. In the green and deep red rooms of the National Portrait Gallery’s table strewn Duveen Wing, martinis and champagne coupes were passed around, before high tea — all salmon and caviar — was served.

dunhill autumn winter 2024 (dunhill)

Dunhill autumn winter 2024 (Dunhill)

It certainly set the scene for the 1893-founded menswear brand, which raced through staple uniforms of their 130 year history in 42 looks. There was something smart for Dunhill boys in every eventuality; night walks in upturned, wool tailored overcoats and fedoras; Saltburn-suitable, high waisted corduroys with white socks and embroidered velvet slippers for fireside games, and gleaming white tuxedos worn with white shirts, bow ties, and sneakers. There were silk cravates, tan driving gloves, knitted, stripped rugby shirts and belted black, leather trenches. It all pertained to fashion’s current drive away from streetwear, and towards all things posh.

Dunhill autumn winter 2024 (Dunhill)

Well dressed gents James Norton and Ted Lasso’s Phil Dunster, who sat front row, completed the vision with their matching navy neckerchiefs — but it was the model’s swagger and intense eye contact that sold this dream. JB

Sinéad O’Dwyer gets to work

Office-core is the next aesthetic mood coming your way, as the vogue for hyper casual wear wanes. We might have all moved onto hybrid working patterns, but designers are all aping the 9-5 workwear codes of old. Twisting it all, of course, with their own frisson of modernity. Sinéad O’Dwyer is a case in point. The Royal Academy trained Irish talent developed her signature shirting iterated in tempting champagne satin and brisk cotton poplin, oversized and cut close, paired with wide legged billowing tailored trousers.

Sinéad O’Dwyer (Chris Yates / Sinéad O’Dwyer)

Sinéad O’Dwyer (Chris Yates/ Chris Yates Media)

A foray into denim produced cool low slung maxi skirts and jeans, waistbands left raw. Threaded through the styling were flashes of her knitted body harnesses edged with pops of Swarovski crystals. O’Dwyer maintains her commitment to showcasing and creating clothes for all bodies — her shirts cut close around the bust to actually fit rather than hang- and plots a singular course that more should be following. VM

Paul Costelloe goes Downtown

At 9.30am on Friday, Paul Costelloe started the official schedule with a New York tableau, smoke machines and blaring car horns. “Where Limerick meets Downtown New York” was the Irish designer’s concept, and his show at Lindley Hall, Westminster, opened with seven, cream wool looks complete with rose appliqué trims and knitted leg warmers.

Paul Costelloe autumn winter 2024 (Ben Broomfield @photobenphoto)

Paul Costelloe autumn winter 2024 (Ben Broomfield @photobenphoto)

The best designs this season were in dark tweeds and navy wools, cut into imposing trench coats with upturned, dark chocolate collars, or as fishtail peplum skirts which made for strong silhouettes when worn with Aran knit turtlenecks. Ending on a more Uptown note, ball gowns came in merlot, floral printed velvets complete with puffy, leg o mutton-style sleeves — pinched from Emma Stone in Poor Things. “It’s still a privilege to be part of London Fashion Week,” Costelloe said. The designer was absent from the final bow, which was taken by his son William Costelloe and members of the design team, due to a virus. JB

Resourceful Reed kicks things off with all things bright and very beautiful

Harris Reed’s Thursday night show was a spectacle-first collection shown in the Tate Britain Museum. The 27-year-old kicked fashion week off with his typically queer flourish; stadium-appropriate spotlights bathed distorted, super-structured silhouette gowns (trimmed with feather arrows, no less), in warm yellow light. All quite Bridgerton — certainly with the series’ Golda Rosheuvel and Charithra Chandran sitting front row, alongside Maya Jama and Nick Grimshaw.

In the seven seasons since Reed graduated from Central Saint Martins, he has made it a habit to source his fabrics dead stock. This can lead to one note collections — last year, every look was black velvet and gold lamé. In a shift, it was all things bright and beautiful for autumn winter 2024 — this thanks to a new partnership with Fromental, the West London based silk, hand-painted and embroidered wallpaper makers. It’s resourceful of a designer who well knows the cost of embroidering fabric in house; he is also creative director of Nina Ricci, the Parisian fashion house.

Harris Reed autumn winter 2024 (Marc Hibbert)

Harris Reed autumn winter 2024 (Marc Hibbert)

Harris Reed autumn winter 2024 (Marc Hibbert)

Harris Reed autumn winter 2024 (Marc Hibbert)

Icy silks painted with birds and branches were cut into corseted, wide-pannier mini dresses which harked back to John Galliano’s Madame Butterfly-inspired Christian Dior couture collections. “We did a 120,000 blue beaded gown which took five months, I almost wanted to quit because it was so time intensive,” Reed said, of his team’s haute couture adjacent hours of work.

In casting, the American designer doubled down on his gender fluid brand foundations. Last season, he noted that promoting trans models and performers “runs the risk of turning off some of my Middle Eastern and Asian clients.” And he has noticed a plateau of new clients since — but doesn't care. “We’ve only grown a couple of clients, but those we have have ordered more. I think they’ve appreciated me sticking to my messaging,” he said last night. “It’s slower to grow when you’re a queer brand that puts trans and non-binary people on the runway, but I can’t keep my mouth shut.” JB

Preen return - and bring the bustle back with them

London Fashion Week’s 40th year kicked off on Thursday lunchtime (just after Erin O’Connor had helped to open the London Stock Exchange) with a delightful return from a grand favourite of the schedule. Yes, the husband and wife team Justin Thornton and Thea Bregazzi of Preen by Thornton Bregazzi have thankfully brought their sexy witch-y singular vision back to the catwalk.

Gloriously, they also delivered the first sunshine of spring, too, as they presented their succinct collection on the gently rocking quayside by Waterloo bridge, the sun shone brightly with the Houses of Parliament twinkling behind. A fabulous London moment, and one that makes you think the riverside is an excellent and underutilised show venue.

True to form, the duo washed gothic references through with their 23 looks. Their signature Nineties grunge and sportswear touches featured - bomber jackets spliced with blazers, giant trapper hats paired with swathes of a quilted wrap house skirt fashioned from a quilted eiderdown - a nod to their homeware collection, which will soon expand to include wallpaper and furnishing fabrics.

Preen by Thornton Bregazzi autumn winter 2024 (Preen by Thornton Bregazzi)

Preen by Thornton Bregazzi autumn winter 2024 (Preen by Thornton Bregazzi)

Preen by Thornton Bregazzi autumn winter 2024 (Preen by Thornton Bregazzi)

Preen by Thornton Bregazzi autumn winter 2024 (Preen by Thornton Bregazzi)

Preen by Thornton Bregazzi autumn winter 2024 (Preen by Thornton Bregazzi)

“We looked back at our archive and we were thinking about our favourite collections. What we enjoy doing best is patchworking things together and taking old things and making them new” offered Bregazzi backstage - which brilliantly was a moored Thames clipper.

Thornton added that “the things we find really beautiful are usually a little bit broken or a bit raw or a little bit damaged. That’s what we love in art and music, anything that’s not perfection. Perfection feels a little bit boring.”

There was certainly nothing dull about the show, which took its cue from Mary Shelley, the queen of gothic literature. “She’s probably one of the most amazing Victorians and such a strong woman” said Thornton, of the reference that threaded through in their black lace looks complete with the sweetest, delicate ruffle bustles - cleverly attached as a belt, intended to be mixed and matched with different outfits.

There were also blazers with feathers almost exploding out of the arms, fabulous additions of extravagant purple sheepskin collars on shiny black trenches, and strewn floral ruched frocks. All in all a delightful opening to proceedings. VM