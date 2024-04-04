London travel news LIVE: M25 closed anticlockwise in Surrey as crash sparks 8-mile tailbacks

The M25 in Surrey is closed anticlockwise between J6 (Godstone) and J5 (M26 link) due to a serious crash, with around eight-mile tailbacks.

National Highways South-East warned motorists of 90-minute delays.

Meanwhile, rail passengers have been warned they face reduced services on Thursday as train drivers begin an overtime ban ahead of a series of fresh strikes.

“Plan your journey and check your first and last train times.” National Rail warned.

Gatwick Express not running today

11:15 , Jordan King

Today and on Friday 5, Monday 8 and Tuesday 9 April, the usual non-stop Gatwick Express service between London Victoria, Gatwick Airport and Brighton will not operate.Gatwick Express have added extra stops at Clapham Junction and East Croydon, and as such these trains will be operating as Southern services. Gatwick Express tickets will be valid on Southern and Thameslink at no additional cost.

The line plans to run its usual Saturday and Sunday services this weekend.

More on the M25 crash

10:29 , Jordan King

Surrey Police said the crash involved a black Vauxhall Astra.

The force advised drivers to try and find alternative routes.

It also asked those who witnessed the crash to get in touch.

If you witnessed the collision please contact us via DM using reference PR/20240404-0091. — Surrey Police (@SurreyPolice) April 4, 2024

Bakerloo line no longer delayed

10:20 , Jordan King

The Bakerloo line has returned to running a good service.

More delays on M25

10:15 , Jordan King

There are currently long delays on all approaches to J28 of the M25 (A12) as there appears to be a fault with the traffic lights on BrookStreet roundabout.

Engineers are on their way to investigate the issue.

Hammersmith and City line no longer delayed

09:38 , Jordan King

The Hammersmith and City line has returned to running a good service.

Up to 90-minute delays on M25 in Surrey

09:25 , Jordan King

You could be waiting up to 90 minutes on approach on the M25 in Surrey, between J6 (Godstone) and J5, after a crash earlier this morning.

Bakerloo line part suspended again

09:22 , Jordan King

There is currently no service between Stonebridge Park and Harrow & Wealdstone due to power supply failure - good service on the rest of the line

Minor delays to Hammersmith and City line

09:17 , Jordan King

The delays to the Hammersmith and City line did clear up, but now they have started again - because of an earlier faulty train.

Bakerloo line no longer delayed

09:15 , Jordan King

Bakerloo suspended

08:45 , Jordan King

London Overground part suspended

08:31 , Jordan King

There is currently no service between Willesden Junction and Watford Junction due to power supply failure at Hatch end - good service on other routes.

Minor delays to Hammersmith and City line

08:29 , Jordan King

There are minor delays due to a earlier faulty train.

Diversion route for M25 closure

08:04 , Jordan King

Drivers are advised to follow the Hollow Square diversion symbol on road signs.

Exit the M25 at J6 then at the Godstone Interchange take the 3rd exit onto the A22 towards East Grinstead.

At the A22/A25 roundabout take the 1st exit onto the A25 towards Westerham.

Follow the A25 through Limpsfield, Oxted, Westerham, Brasted and Sundridge.

At the traffic signal junction A25/M25 turn left to re-join the M25 towards Dartford Crossing.

More on M25 closure:

08:04 , Jordan King

The M25 in Surrey is closed anti-clockwise between J6 (Godstone) and J5 (M26 link) due to a serious collision.

All emergency services are working at the scene with Surrey police leading the response.

Traffic Officers are assisting with strategic closures on the approach.

Minor delays to Circle line

08:02 , Jordan King

There are currently minor delays clockwise while TfL fixes a faulty train - good service anti-clockwise.

Part closure to Tram again

08:01 , Jordan King

Until April 24, there will be no service between Wellesley Road / George Street and Beckenham Junction / Elmers End / New Addington.

Eastbound trams will operate from Wimbledon to Wellesley Road, and westbound trams will operate from George Street to Wimbledon.

Part closure on the Northern line again

08:00 , Jordan King

There is no service between Golders Green and Edgware due to planned engineering works, with replacement buses operating, until April 11.

Severe delays to District line

07:59 , Jordan King

There are currently severe delays between Tower Hill, Ealing Broadway and Richmond westbound only while TfL fixes a faulty train - good service on the rest of the line.

M25 closure warning due to crash

07:27 , Matt Watts

Drives are being warned of delays after the M25 was closed anti-clockwise between J6 (Godstone) and J5 (M26 link)

The #M25 in #Surrey is now closed anti-clockwise between J6 (#Godstone) and J5 (#M26 link) following a single vehicle collision. #TrafficOfficers and emergency services remain at the scene. For further info please see: https://t.co/znksmkfA4k pic.twitter.com/mEmzLj0KGf — National Highways: South-East (@HighwaysSEAST) April 4, 2024

Warning of delays and cancellations as train driver industrial action begins

07:24 , Matt Watts

Train drivers will launch an overtime ban on Thursday ahead of a series of fresh strikes which will cause travel chaos for passengers.

Members of Aslef are embroiled in a 20-month dispute over jobs with no sign of a breakthrough and no plans for any talks.

Passengers are being advised to check before they travel, with some areas having no services on strike days.

A strike on Friday will hit Avanti West Coast, CrossCountry, East Midlands Railway, West Midlands and London Northwestern.

On Saturday train drivers will walk out on Chiltern Railways, Great Western Railway, LNER, Heathrow Express, Northern and TransPennine Express.

A strike on Monday will affect c2c, Gatwick Express, Greater Anglia (including Stansted Express), Great Northern, Southeastern, Southern, South Western Railway (including the Island Line) and Thameslink.

Train operators warned that on strike days it is likely that little or no services will run across large areas of the network operated by the affected train companies.

Services are also likely to be disrupted and start later on the day immediately following a full strike day.

On days where an overtime ban is in place, the timetable for some train companies may be revised in advance or services subject to short-notice delay or cancellation on the day.

Passengers are warned to expect significant disruption and advised to plan ahead and check before they travel.

A law is now in place aimed at ensuring a minimum level of service during rail strikes but none of the operators involved in the Aslef dispute have applied to use it.