After longtime Johnson County BBQ place closed, Mexican bar and grill will replace it

A new Mexican restaurant will open in the old Overland Park Wyandot Barbecue space, according to Realtor Daniel Brocato of Block Real Estate.

Las Palomas Bar and Grill is looking to open at 7215 W. 75th St. by the end of May.

The new restaurant, owned by Sergio Sevilla, will serve Mexican dishes and cocktails, though its menu has not been finalized yet.

Wyandot Barbecue closed in January. The barbecue restaurant first opened at 8441 State Ave. in Kansas City, Kansas, in 1977. In 1980, founder Ron Williams decided to open another in Johnson County.

After Williams died in February, his son, Ron Williams II, took over both operations but that proved too challenging.

His father had already been planning to sell the Johnson County restaurant before his death.

“That’s what my dad wanted all along, to keep his original barbecue going, ” Williams’ son told The Star earlier this year. “It’s bittersweet.”