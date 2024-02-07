Looking for a good read? These were the most popular books at Boise libraries in 2023
For many people, the act of going to the library and checking out a book seems like something belonging to a different age. What’s the point anymore when we have so many televisions, tablets, phones, and other screens in our faces, with the world at our fingertips?
Nonetheless, plenty of people still check out books from the library regularly, and Boise is no different.
The Boise Public Library tracks which books have been rented out the most each year across its five libraries, including audiobooks, and separates them into genres.
If you’re looking for a new book to read or listen to this year, here are the most-read books that Boiseans checked out in 2023. Each link directs to a method to purchase the book, but don’t forget: a library membership is free and lets you check out books for free.
Adult Titles
The Covenant of Water - Abraham Verghese
Tom Lake - Ann Patchett
Cross Down - James Patterson
The Five-Star Weekend - Elin Hilderbrand
All the Sinners Bleed - S.A. Cosby
Yellowface - R.F. Kuang
Identity - Nora Roberts
Killing Moon - Jo Nesbø
Zero Days - Ruth Ware
Robert B. Parker’s Bad Influence - Alison Gaylin
Audio Books
Spare - Prince Harry
The House in the Pines - Ana Reyes
Happy Place - Emily Henry
Someone Else’s Shoes - Jojo Moyes
Fourth Wing - Rebecca Yarros
Covenant of Water - Abraham Verghese
Hello Beautiful - Ann Napolitano
Just the Nicest Couple - Mary Kubica
Storm Watch - C.J. Box
Bad Mormon - Heather Gay
Teen Titles
Stolen Heir - Holly Black
Divine Rivals - Rebecca Ross
Charm - Tracy Wolff
Nick and Charlie - Alice Oseman
A Thousand Heartbeats - Kiera Cass
Highly Suspicious and Unfairly Cute - Talia Hibbert
Lies We Sing to the Sea - Sarah Underwood
A Thousand Boy Kisses - Tillie Cole
The Island - Natasha Preston
The Assassin’s Blade - Sarah Mass
Youth Titles
Karen’s Birthday - Katy Farina
Mary Anne’s Bad Luck Mystery - Cynthia Yuan Cheng
Prank You Very Much - Lincoln Pierce
Twenty Thousand Fleas Under the Sea - Dav Pilkey
I Survived Hurricane Katrina, 2005 - Georgia Ball
Punk Rock Unicorn - Dana Simpson
Moon Rising - Tui Sutherland
School Trip - Jerry Craft
Spy Camp - Stuart Gibbs
Last Comics on Earth - Max Brallier