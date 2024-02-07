Looking for a good read? These were the most popular books at Boise libraries in 2023

For many people, the act of going to the library and checking out a book seems like something belonging to a different age. What’s the point anymore when we have so many televisions, tablets, phones, and other screens in our faces, with the world at our fingertips?

Nonetheless, plenty of people still check out books from the library regularly, and Boise is no different.

The Boise Public Library tracks which books have been rented out the most each year across its five libraries, including audiobooks, and separates them into genres.

If you’re looking for a new book to read or listen to this year, here are the most-read books that Boiseans checked out in 2023. Each link directs to a method to purchase the book, but don’t forget: a library membership is free and lets you check out books for free.

Adult Titles

The Covenant of Water - Abraham Verghese

Tom Lake - Ann Patchett

Cross Down - James Patterson

The Five-Star Weekend - Elin Hilderbrand

All the Sinners Bleed - S.A. Cosby

Yellowface - R.F. Kuang

Identity - Nora Roberts

Killing Moon - Jo Nesbø

Zero Days - Ruth Ware

Robert B. Parker’s Bad Influence - Alison Gaylin

Audio Books

Spare - Prince Harry

The House in the Pines - Ana Reyes

Happy Place - Emily Henry

Someone Else’s Shoes - Jojo Moyes

Fourth Wing - Rebecca Yarros

Covenant of Water - Abraham Verghese

Hello Beautiful - Ann Napolitano

Just the Nicest Couple - Mary Kubica

Storm Watch - C.J. Box

Bad Mormon - Heather Gay

Teen Titles

Stolen Heir - Holly Black

Divine Rivals - Rebecca Ross

Charm - Tracy Wolff

Nick and Charlie - Alice Oseman

A Thousand Heartbeats - Kiera Cass

Highly Suspicious and Unfairly Cute - Talia Hibbert

Lies We Sing to the Sea - Sarah Underwood

A Thousand Boy Kisses - Tillie Cole

The Island - Natasha Preston

The Assassin’s Blade - Sarah Mass

Youth Titles

Karen’s Birthday - Katy Farina

Mary Anne’s Bad Luck Mystery - Cynthia Yuan Cheng

Prank You Very Much - Lincoln Pierce

Twenty Thousand Fleas Under the Sea - Dav Pilkey

I Survived Hurricane Katrina, 2005 - Georgia Ball

Punk Rock Unicorn - Dana Simpson

Moon Rising - Tui Sutherland

School Trip - Jerry Craft

Spy Camp - Stuart Gibbs

Last Comics on Earth - Max Brallier