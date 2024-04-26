Love Island’s Liberty Poole responds to Adam Maxted dating rumours

Love Island star Liberty Poole has responded to the rumours that she is dating Adam Maxted.

Liberty originally participated in the seventh series of the ITV reality show, coupling up with Jake Cornish before they walked on Day 54.

The star subsequently returned for spin-off shows Love Island Games and Love Island: All Stars, with the latter show seeing her engage in a fiery coupling with Mitchel Taylor before their eventual dumping on Day 16.

ITV

Though she didn’t find immediate love in the villa, there have been rumours of a romance with All Stars co-star Adam, with Liberty remaining coy on the prospect of beginning a relationship with him.

“I know there were pictures of me and Adam, we actually just spoke that night and got to know each other a bit more,” she told The Sun. “I did stay over, we were chatting a little bit and I think he is a lovely guy and I’m attracted to him.

“He’s very focused on his career and wants to pursue wrestling in America. For me, I’m really looking for someone who puts energy and time into me. I’m doing something that I never did on Love Island – you’d all be so proud of me, and I’m keeping my options open.

ITV

“I’m actually keeping my options open at the moment, but I am open to dating again. But never say never with Adam, I’m still single, but I just think that I really want someone who really wants to put effort in who really wants to see and date me and stuff.

“I actually said to Adam last night, ‘I know you’re busy, and I’m proud of you for smashing your dreams, and I said I’m just letting you know my options are open because I’m single and totally on your end as well.’ I do like him, I think he’s attractive, and we get on very well.”

