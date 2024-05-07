Kendall Jenner Rocks Never-Worn Archival Dress with a Butt Cutout (and Ultra-Long Hair!) at the 2024 Met Gala

"It’s literally a ‘sleeping beauty,'" Jenner said of the Alexander McQueen design, which has only been shown on a mannequin previously

Jamie McCarthy/Getty; Dia Dipasupil/Getty Kendall Jenner at the 2024 Met Gala

Kendall Jenner is marking a decade of breathtaking entrances at the 2024 Met Gala!

At the May 6 event, the supermodel became the first-ever person to wear one of Alexander McQueen’s fall 1999 looks for Givenchy haute couture, Vogue reported.

Jenner, 28, appeared on the iconic steps of the Met in a piece from the collection that has never been worn by a "human" before, as the model phrased it on the red carpet. (It has only been modeled on a mannequin previously.) This is Jenner's 10th Met Gala.

Theo Wargo/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Kendall Jenner at the 2024 Met Gala

Jenner told Vogue about the gown, which features a scalloped butt cutout, a high-neck line and stunning beaded details all over. “I made a dream list of who I would ideally want to go with, and I would have died to wear something by Alexander McQueen," she said.

The gown captured this year's theme, "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion," in a very literal sense. It's “beauty that’s been slept on," Jenner noted.

“It’s been sleeping for the last 25 years. It’s literally a ‘sleeping beauty,'" the model added. "It’s such a special moment. I feel extremely honored that they’re allowing me to wear it."

And though she was allowed to wear it, she was not allowed to tailor it. Thankfully, she told Vogue, it fit "like a glove."



Jamie McCarthy/Getty Kendall Jenner at the 2024 Met Gala

Jenner also completed the look with an ultra-long and curly hairstyle, which blended seamlessly with her beaded arm details. Stylist Dani Michelle dressed Jenner in the gown with over 100,000 beads and sequins.

“The way it’s cut in the back, and the low butt—all these beautiful things feel very me," Jenner told Vogue.



Theo Wargo/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Kendall Jenner at the 2024 Met Gala

The Kardashians star made her Met Gala debut at age 18 in 2014, which celebrated the Costume Institute display "Charles James: Beyond Fashion."

She has turned up the heat with her looks ever since, from a showgirl-inspired Versace dress with orange feathers in 2019 to a shimmering sheer Givenchy Haute Couture gown honoring Audrey Hepburn in 2021 and a see-through crop top with voluminous black skirt by Prada for the fête in 2022.



In 2023, Jenner skipped pants and sparkled in a sequined black bodysuit with sweeping floor-length sleeves and sky-high platinum boots, which Vogue said was designed in collaboration with stylist Marni Senofonte and Marc Jacobs, with whom Jenner attended the event.

The supermodel gave a glimpse into her Met Ball prep in season 4 of The Kardashians on Hulu, where she opened up about the excitement of getting ready for Met Monday.

Mike Coppola/Getty Kendall Jenner at the 2023 Met Gala celebrating Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2023 in New York City.

"I always love going to the Met. I feel like some of the most fun parts about going is that before it happens, we discuss our vibes together," she said in a confessional with sister Kylie Jenner.

The 818 Tequila founder’s outfit became a plotline in the episode, when Kim Kardashian scolded her daughter North West for telling Kendall that she didn’t like her Met Gala outfit. Kardashian clarified that her 10-year-old daughter was referring to another look that her sister didn’t end up wearing, and the supermodel joked about the ultimate rave reviews from her nieces North and Penelope Disick about her Met moment.

Matt Winkelmeyer/MG23/Getty (From left) Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner at the 2023 Met Gala celebrating Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2023 in New York City.

"Kim, um, was telling me all night, she’s like, ‘No, no, no, no. It’s great, it’s great. Your look is great, I love it, I love it, I love it,' " Jenner said. "And then North and Penelope were in my room after and I go, ‘Oh, guys, who was your favorite of the night?’ And they were like, ‘You were actually our favorite.' "

She posed for a sister photo on the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala (theme: Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty) with Kylie and Kim, and later attended an afterparty with Bad Bunny.

Gotham/GC Images Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are seen heading to a Met Gala afterparty on May 1, 2023 in New York City.

The two sparked romance rumors in February 2023, and were spotted out and about together several times following the Met Gala. In December 2023, a source told PEOPLE that Jenner and Bad Bunny ended their relationship.

The recording artist (born Benito Martínez Ocasio) is a co-chair for the 2024 Met Gala, helping to host fashion’s biggest night alongside Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Chris Hemsworth and Vogue’s Anna Wintour.

The gala itself celebrates the "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" display running from May 10 to September 2, 2024, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.



