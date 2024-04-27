Loved Jurassic World Dominion On Netflix? Here's Where To Stream The Entire Jurassic Park Series

Chris Pratt in Jurassic World Dominion Universal Pictures/Moviestore/Shutterstock

The most recent film in the Jurassic Park franchise debuted on Netflix UK just days ago – and quickly leapt to the top of the streaming platform’s list of most-watched films.

Jurassic World Dominion first hit cinemas in 2022, and sees Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard sharing the screen with Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Nell, who first appeared in Steven Spielberg’s original film from back in 1993.

While admittedly it didn’t exactly get the warmest reception from critics upon its release, it was still a hit at the box office, which has seemingly now translated into viewers tuning in on Netflix.

Laura Dern and Sam Nell returned to the Jurassic saga for the 2022 movie Universal Pictures/Moviestore/Shutterstock

And if watching Jurassic World Dominion has got you in the mood to revisit the rest of the adventure saga, here’s where the rest of the series is streaming.

Throwing it right back to the acclaimed original film, you can catch the epic Jurassic Park on Now or Sky Cinema.

Laura Dern and Sam Nell in the first Jurassic Park film Moviestore/Shutterstock

Staying in the 1990s, Steven Spielberg’s follow-up The Lost World was somewhat more coolly received at the time, with the third film in the series, titled simply Jurassic Park III, faring even less well with critics.

However, if you’d still consider them an essential part of your Jurassic rewatch, you can catch both of them on Amazon Prime Video.

The Lost World: Jurassic Park starred Julianne Moore and Jeff Goldblum Moviestore/Shutterstock

The series was rebooted more than a decade later with 2015’s Jurassic World, considered by many to be a return to form for the dinosaur film saga.

Like the first Jurassic Park movie, this one is also available to watch on Now and Sky Cinema, while follow-up Fallen Kingdom, which reintroduced Jeff Goldblum to the series, is streaming on Netflix.

Chris Pratt in the first Jurassic World movie Amblin/Legendary/Universal/Kobal/Shutterstock

And although Dominion marked the end of the Jurassic World trilogy, another reboot was recently confirmed to be in the works, which will reportedly star Scarlett Johansson alongside Bridgerton’s Jonathan Bailey.

Oh… and if you wanted to check out the animated spin-offs Chaos Theory, Camp Cretaceous or the interactive Camp Cretaceous: Hidden Adventure, they’re also on Netflix now, while 2019’s short film Battle At Big Rock is available to watch on YouTube below:

