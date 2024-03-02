Advertisement

Loyola Chicago defeats No. 21 Dayton 77-72 behind Watson's 24 points

  • Loyola Chicago's Des Watson (0), Philip Alston, (23) and Patrick Mwamba (30) celebrate the team's 77-72 win over Dayton in an NCAA college basketball game Friday, March 1, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
    Loyola Chicago's Des Watson (0), Philip Alston, (23) and Patrick Mwamba (30) celebrate the team's 77-72 win over Dayton in an NCAA college basketball game Friday, March 1, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
  • Loyola Chicago's Des Watson celebrates with students after Loyola defeated Dayton 77-72 in an NCAA college basketball game Friday, March 1, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
    Loyola Chicago's Des Watson celebrates with students after Loyola defeated Dayton 77-72 in an NCAA college basketball game Friday, March 1, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
  • Loyola Chicago's Des Watson (0) and Philip Alston (23) celebrate the team's 77-72 win over Dayton in an NCAA college basketball game Friday, March 1, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
    Loyola Chicago's Des Watson (0) and Philip Alston (23) celebrate the team's 77-72 win over Dayton in an NCAA college basketball game Friday, March 1, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
  • Dayton's DaRon Holmes (15) goes up to shoot against Loyola of Chicago's Miles Rubin, front left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, March 1, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
    Dayton's DaRon Holmes (15) goes up to shoot against Loyola of Chicago's Miles Rubin, front left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, March 1, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
  • Dayton's Javon Bennett, top, battles Loyola of Chicago's Dame Adelekun, bottom, for the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, March 1, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
    Dayton's Javon Bennett, top, battles Loyola of Chicago's Dame Adelekun, bottom, for the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, March 1, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
  • Loyola of Chicago head coach Drew Valentine, left, talks with Jayden Dawson (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Dayton, Friday, March 1, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
    Loyola of Chicago head coach Drew Valentine, left, talks with Jayden Dawson (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Dayton, Friday, March 1, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
PATRICK ROSE
·3 min read

CHICAGO (AP) — Des Watson scored 24 points and Braden Norris made two crucial 3-pointers down the stretch, finishing with 19 points and 11 assists as Loyola Chicago defeated No. 21 Dayton 77-72 on Friday night.

Philip Alston made a 3 to give the Ramblers a 69-65 lead with 3:03 left, but Koby Brea answered with a 3-pointer for Dayton. With 2:09 remaining, Norris drained a 3 to put Loyola Chicago up 72-68. DaRon Holmes II cut it to 72-70 with two free throws, but Norris iced the game with another 3 from the corner with 17 seconds to go.

Alston scored 13 points and Miles Rubin blocked four shots for the Ramblers (21-8, 13-3 Atlantic 10), who have won eight of nine.

Holmes had 20 points and nine rebounds for Dayton (22-6, 12-4), which has dropped two of three. Enoch Cheeks added 16 points.

The teams entered tied for second place in the Atlantic 10 behind Richmond, which is 13-2 in league play and hosts VCU on Saturday.

Loyola Chicago rebounded after a 79-64 loss at St. Bonaventure on Tuesday.

Trailing by seven with under six minutes left, Dayton quickly erased the deficit. Cheeks converted a three-point play and Holmes followed with a pair of free throws to tie it at 63.

Brea made a 3 and Nate Santos followed with a four-point play to give the Flyers a 52-47 lead with 13:47 remaining. But the Ramblers went on a run of their own later in the second half. Watson sank two free throws and Norris found Tom Welch for an alley-oop dunk that sent the Gentile Center crowd to its feet. Watson’s layup extended the lead to 59-54 with 7:55 left.

The Flyers led 35-32 at halftime. Holmes scored eight of the first 10 points for Dayton and had a team-high 10 points at the break.

Watson kept the Ramblers in the game with 16 points in the first half. He was 4 of 5 from 3-point range. Santos made a 3-pointer in front of the Loyola Chicago bench with 15 seconds left in the half to get the lead up to 35-29, but Norris cut it to three with three free throws after being fouled on a 3-point attempt.

BIG PICTURE

Dayton: After losing three of six, the Flyers are just a half-game ahead of VCU for third place in the Atlantic 10.

Loyola Chicago: It is March, they have 104-year-old Sister Jean on their side — can the Ramblers make another run?

UP NEXT

Dayton: Plays at Saint Louis on Wednesday night before hosting its regular-season finale against La Salle.

Loyola Chicago: Plays at Davidson on Wednesday night before hosting its regular-season finale against VCU.

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball