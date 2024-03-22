When are the next M25 closures and what diversion routes are in place?

Drivers are being warned of disruption during the first planned daytime closure of the M25 (Alamy/PA)

National Highways has announced the timeframe for the next complete shutdown of a portion of the M25 in Surrey.

Last week’s unprecedented closure was to enable the demolition of Clearmount Bridge and the installation of a new gantry, which is now in place.

To reroute traffic along adjacent A highways, a diversion route measuring 11.5 miles (18.5 km) was established.

The five-mile closure is part of a wider £317m project by National Highways. The firm says the decision will lead to improvements, such as increasing the number of lanes, providing safer entry roads for Wisley, Pyrford, Old Byfleet, and RHS Wisley, and reducing pollution caused by traffic jams.

The M25 begins at the Dartford Crossing and travels around Greater London, passing over 33 intersections. It is the second-longest city bypass in Europe at 117 miles. It is the first time all lanes of the M25 closed since it opened in 1986.

Between junctions 9 and 11, the M25 normally carries between 4,000 and 6,000 vehicles in each direction per hour from 10am until 9pm at weekends.

When is the M25 closing?

The next closure, according to National Highways, will occur between Junction 9 at Leatherhead and Junction 10, which is close to the A3.

It will not take place until after April.

The motorway was shut in both directions between junctions 10 and 11 from 9pm on Friday, March 15 to 6am on Monday, March 18.

Until September, there will be three more daytime motorway closures. These dates are yet to be announced.It is scheduled for completion in summer 2025.

“Only travel if absolutely necessary” is the caution sent to drivers for the remaining closures .

What routes can you take to avoid delays?

The following diversion routes were in place in both directions:

Junction 10 - Junction 11: Northbound A3 to Painshill Junction, A245 towards Woking, and then A320 to M25 Junction 11.

Junction 11 - Junction 10: A320 south towards Woking, A245 towards Byfleet and Painshill junction, Southbound A3 to Junction 10.