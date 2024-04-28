Madonna shares rare public praise for her children who have joined her on tour

Madonna is sharing a rare look into tour life with some of her children by her side.

On Instagram, Madonna shared a handful of photos of herself with three of her children during their time on the Celebration Tour. As she told her millions of followers, “on the day before our 80th show of the Celebration Tour, I need to acknowledge my incredibly talented children who carried me through this Journey each of them bringing their own unique talent to the stage.”

Madonna continued, revealing that her kids have been with her since rehearsals began over a year ago and “with almost a 2 month break waiting for me recover from a near death experience.”

“They never stopped practicing,” she said of her kids. “They never stopped cheering me on and supporting me.”

“[Their] enthusiasm kept me going! They were also going to school and rehearsing every night!! [I] am so very proud of all of them,” Madonna wrote, continuing to gush about their many accomplishments.

“I think what my children learned the most this year of rehearsing and performing is that if you want to follow your dreams, you have to work hard for them,” the iconic star added.

“And if all of them choose something different later in life, they will never forget this year of blood, sweat, and tears. Nor will I. It’s a CELEBRATION.”

Madonna is a mom to six children, including Mercy James, David Banda and twins Stella and Estere, who she talked about above, and also Lourdes and Rocco, who have appeared to opt out of being a part of their mom’s show.

Lourdes, Madonna’s oldest child, is now a successful model who has worked with some of fashion’s top brands.

Rocco has also dabbled in modeling, as well as acting, and has became known for his paintings. David was adopted by Madonna when he was 1-year-old.

Only 18 now, David is finding his way in the world, but loves to occasionally dancing with his mom on stage and has an incredible fashion sense, People reports.

In a 2023 interview with Vanity Fair, Madonna admitted that being a mother continues to be the “most difficult” battle, according to People. “Today I am still struggling to understand how to be a mother and do my job.”

“Because, whoever you are, having children and raising them is a work of art,” she told Vanity Fair. “And no one gives you a manual. You have to learn from mistakes. It is a profession that requires a lot of time. And it is exhausting because there is never rest.”