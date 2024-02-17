Madsen has 7 3s, 25 points, Post adds 23 in Boston College's 85-77 win over Miami

BOSTON (AP) — Mason Madsen had career highs of seven 3-pointers and 25 points, Quinten Post scored 23 and Boston College beat Miami 85-77 on Saturday, snapping a four-game losing streak to the Hurricanes.

Madsen was 8-of-15 shooting, making 7 of 12 from the arc. Seven-footer Post was 7 of 13 and stepped out to hit a trio of 3s. Claudell Harris Jr. scored 15 points, including the go-ahead basket with three minutes left, and grabbed nine rebounds. Jaeden Zackery scored 11 points with seven assists and Devin McGlockton had 10 rebounds to go with six points.

Norchad Omier and Matthew Cleveland scored 20 points each, Bensley Joseph, who started in place of Nijel Pack (knee soreness), added 13 points and Wooga Poplar had 12 for the Hurricanes (15-11, 6-9 ACC), who have lost four straight.

Both teams shot 50% from 3-point range, BC (15-10, 16-8) making 15 of 30 and Miami 13 of 26. The Eagles' advantage came on the offensive boards where they were plus-seven to outscore Miami 15-6 on second-chance points.

One of those offensive rebounds came when Harris was blocked underneath but was able to follow up for a 74-73 lead. The bucket came in the middle of a 17-4 run over the final five minutes. Madsen hit his seventh 3-pointer after Harris' basket and his two free throws with 13 seconds left completed the run.

The game was tied at 41-all at halftime. Cleveland and Joseph had 10 points each for the Hurricanes, while Post had 16 for BC.

At halftime, Boston College retired the jersey of John Austin, the first African American to play for the Eagles (1963-66) and the first BC player to earn All-America honors. He died in 2020

BC is at Florida State on Tuesday. Miami is home against Duke on Wednesday.

